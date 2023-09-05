Suspect in Ann Arbor home invasions, assault charged

A 58-year-old Ann Arbor parolee who is accused in multiple home invasions has been charged, Ann Arbor police said Tuesday.

Charles House was arraigned Friday in 14A District Court in Ann Arbor on several charges, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unarmed robbery, domestic violence-third offense, first-degree home invasion, and second-degree home invasion, they said.

A judge set his bond at $300,000 and he remains lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

House was put on parole in January 2023 and is scheduled to be released in January 2025, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

It also said that he was sentenced in 2019 to at least three years in prison for a 2019 second-degree home invasion offense. He was also sentenced to at least one year for a 2018 third-degree home invasion offense.

His criminal history also includes a conviction for a 1998 larceny from a person.

Last week, Ann Arbor Police said they arrested a 58-year-old person of interest in multiple home invasions after he allegedly assaulted a person in a park.

Officials said they were investigating home invasions that happened on Tuesday and Wednesday. A man matching the description of the suspect in the break-ins was arrested in connection with a domestic assault incident, they said.

Detectives were investigating at least six home break-ins reported in a 48-hour period. Three of the home invasions were on Catherine Street, one on State Street, one on Prospect Street and one on Dewey Avenue, according to authorities.

Last week Thursday, officers were called at about 12:40 a.m. to Wheeler Park for a report of a domestic assault, police said. They arrived and found the victim with minor injuries. The victim refused medical treatment, officials said.

Anyone with information about the home invasions or the suspect should call the Ann Arbor police tip line at (734) 794-6939.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez