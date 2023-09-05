Two state board members ask Nessel to rep them in fight over new education department

Two Republican members of the state board of education have asked the state's top lawyer to represent them in their attempt to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's newly created education department.

Tom McMillin, R-Oakland Township, and Nikki Snyder, R-Dexter, asked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday to provide legal representation "along with a customary department conflict wall" to stop Whitmer's "unlawful removal of education functions" from the state board and place them under her authority.

On July 12, Whitmer announced the executive order launching the Department of Lifelong Education, Achievement and Potential, or MiLEAP, with offices governing early childhood education, higher education and education partnerships.

In an email to Nessel, a Democrat, McMillin says the Michigan Constitution states that leadership and general supervision over all public education, including adult education and instruction programs in state institutions, is vested in a state board of education.

"With her recent Executive Order, Governor Whitmer has certainly violated the clear meaning of this section of the state constitution," McMillin said in the email. "She needs to be stopped from implementing her illegal desires to remove constitutional authority from the State Board of Education and consolidate educational authority under herself."

Nessel was not immediately available for comment.

On Aug. 8, Michigan's elected State Board of Education voted unanimously to have state superintendent Michael Rice seek a formal legal opinion from Nessel on whether the new department in the governor's administration violates the separation of powers within the Michigan Constitution.

On Aug. 28, Nessel upheld Whitmer's plans for the department, saying it would be "premature" to deem the new agency unconstitutional.

Nessel announced her analysis in a three-page letter Rice, but said her letter didn't represent a formal opinion as the conflict between the State Board of Education and the new department was still a hypothetical one.

But Nessel referenced that the executive order creating the new department doesn't take effect until Dec. 1. The plain language of the order says it's intended to create a spirit of cooperation, coordination and collaboration, the attorney general noted.

In her letter, Nessel acknowledged that the new department could take actions that the State Board of Education could argue infringe on its constitutional authority. At that point, the board could seek an opinion, and the questions "will be reviewed to determine whether an opinion is appropriate," wrote Nessel, the state's top lawyer.

Other members of the state board have raised concerns about the new department, including board president Pamela Pugh.

“It raises some constitutional questions," Pugh said previously. "We know that the framers of our Constitution intentionally separated public education outside of the governor's office.”

Beth LeBlanc contributed.

