Abortion legislation will not include repeal of parental consent law, lawmakers say

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers will begin introducing bills Wednesday seeking to repeal a host of abortion regulations, but do not plan to touch the state's existing requirement mandating minors seeking abortion first get permission from their parents.

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, said a repeal of the parental consent law would not be among the bills in the Reproductive Health Act though it has been in past versions in 2019 and 2021.

"The goal is to do as much of this work as we possibly can and we didn't want to include anything that would have prohibited the rest of the package from getting through at this point in time," Pohutsky told reporters at a Wednesday roundtable with abortion rights advocates. "I think that there is a broader and continuing conversation around that piece — I know there is — but at this point in time it's not going to be in this package."

The question of the continuation of the parental consent law became a focal point in the Proposal 3 campaign last fall leading up to voter approval of abortion rights constitutional amendment in the November general election. Opponents argued the language of the constitutional amendment and its "invalidation" of state law in conflict with the constitutional right to abortion would kill the parental consent law.

Some supporters, including Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, maintained the constitutional amendment would not invalidate the state's parental consent law requiring minor girls to have the written permission of at least one parent or a legal guardian to get an abortion. The law also allows a minor girl to petition a judge to overrule their parents and approve their decision to terminate a pregnancy.

"Age restrictions are almost always deemed to be permissible and they will be in this situation as well," Nessel said at the time.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan on Wednesday, however, argued that the requirement was unnecessary and should "no longer be law."

ACLU of Michigan Executive Director Loren Khogali, when asked whether the ACLU would challenge the law in Michigan as unconstitutional, said she could not answer the question. She said the focus is to remove as many barriers as possible in as timely a way as possible.

Nessel's office would be responsible for defending the law if it were challenged in court.

The ACLU of Michigan, Khogali said, has "long taken the position that parental notification requirements are medically unnecessary barriers that, quite frankly, create restrictions for young people that prohibit them from getting necessary medical care in consultation with their doctor and they should no longer be the law in Michigan."

Khogali added that the law tends to affect young people without a safe place or safe parent most. The law requires minors without a parent's permission to petition a judge. "It is an area that we also know can feel sensitive for people and that we need to continue to do education," Khogali said.

The Reproductive Health Act which is expected to be introduced Wednesday and Thursday in the House and Senate is expected to include a repeal of the state's 24-hour waiting period for abortions, the elimination of several building code requirements for abortion facilities and the repeal of a ban on using Medicaid for abortion.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed support for eliminating the 24-hour waiting period for getting an abortion in Michigan.

The Democratic-led Legislature earlier this year passed separate legislation that repealed Michigan's 1931 abortion ban and blocked companies from discriminating against someone based on abortion care.

"We are finishing the job that Prop 3 started," Pohutsky said. "... A right is not truly a right if it isn't accessible to everybody in the state. And there are laws that were put in place after Roe v. Wade that remain on the books that limit access drastically to abortion care all across the state."

