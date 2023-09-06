Body of missing kayaker in Monroe Co. found, officials said

The body of a kayaker who went missing Sunday on Lake Erie in Frenchtown Township has been found, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

He has been identified as Roger Lee Fischer, 45, of Flat Rock, the office said.

Authorities said dispatchers received a call at about 8 a.m. Wednesday reporting a body on the beach in the area of Edgewater Street and Ninth Street on Frenchtown Township's Detroit Beach. Sheriff's deputies and paramedics were sent to the area.

First responders arrived and determined the victim was the kayaker reported missing on Lake Erie near Grand Beach on Sunday.

Officials took the victim's body to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

"The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to Mr. Fischer’s family," Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a statement.

On Sunday, police said witnesses reported seeing a kayaker in the water near Grand Beach struggling to stay afloat. At the time, the person's identity was unknown. Grand Beach is on Lake Erie's Brest Bay.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was called to the scene and conducted an extensive underwater search, they said. The search was temporarily suspended at 11 p.m. Sunday but was expected to resume Monday.

Fischer's death remains under investigation and anyone with information about it should call Monroe County Central Dispatch at (734) 243-7070.

