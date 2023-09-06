Ex-cop's attorney argues 'fleeing felon' rule justified deadly force against Patrick Lyoya

A panel of Michigan Court of Appeals judges heard oral arguments Wednesday from prosecutors and an attorney for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr on whether Schurr should go to trial on a second-degree murder charge for shooting Patrick Lyoya to death in April 2022.

During the traffic stop, Schurr's attorney Matt Borgula argued Wednesday that Lyoya had committed several felonies, including resisting and obstructing an officer, disarming a police officer and larceny, when Schurr pulled out his gun to shoot Lyoya. He said the fleeing felon rule allows police to use deadly force if someone they believed committed a felony and are fleeing.

Kent County District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub ruled in October that there was enough evidence to send the case against Schurr to circuit court to stand trial.

But Borgula said the court "went to another level" and tried to place additional burdens on Schurr to show he had other options than to shoot Lyoya in the back of the head.

During the traffic stop, Lyoya ran away from the car he was driving and Schurr caught up with him a few houses away in Grand Rapids. Video shows Schurr wrestling with 26-year-old Lyoya before firing his weapon into the back of Lyoya's head. The video appears to show Lyoya trying to gain control of the officer's stun gun, with Schurr shouting "Let go of the Taser" before firing the fatal shot.

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Katie Wendt expressed concern with Borgula's characterization of the fleeing felon rule and said there needed to be parameters put on it, otherwise officers could use deadly force against anyone who used force against them. In this case, Wendt said, that would have meant Schurr could have shot Lyoya as soon as he started running away.

"I can't imagine any court would say an officer can shoot someone just for disobeying a command," Wendt said. "There have to be parameters to safeguard human life here."

She also argued this case had many questions of fact that needed to be resolved by a jury. She said it's hard to tell if Lyoya was trying to break free from Schurr or if he was trying to grab his Taser to use.

"Eyewitnesses said Schurr was in control of the fight the entire time. Lyoya was never on the offensive," Wendt said.

During questioning, Michigan Court of Appeals judges Brock Swartzle, Colleen O'Brien and Kathleen Feeney expressed concerns about whether the Taser counted as a dangerous weapon, whether the case has questions of fact that should be submitted to a jury and if police have a different standard for shooting someone in self-defense than private citizens.

Borgula said Schurr used "incredible restraint" with Lyoya in a several-minute hand-to-hand fight.

"The officer tried everything he could from his training and experience to arrest Mr. Lyoya without using deadly force," Borgula said. "Only after a minute and a half he took out his Taser. … At some point the officer lost control of the weapon. It was only after two and a half minutes of hand-to-hand contact with Lyoya that he decided he was going to use deadly force and take out his weapon."

Swartzle asked if whether would be a different question if Lyoya and Schurr had been fighting over a gun, not a Taser. Wendt said it would still be a question that the jury needed to answer, especially to determine if Lyoya intended to use the weapon and if Schurr had an honest and reasonable belief that Lyoya was going to use it against him.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has said Schurr's use of deadly force was not immediately necessary. He said when Schurr fired the fatal shot, Lyoya was lying face down on the ground.

"This is a direct shot to the head," Becker said. "It's a contact wound to the back of the head."

The judges will release their decision at a later unspecified time.

Schurr killed Lyoya in April 2022 after Schurr stopped Lyoya because he said his license plate did not match the vehicle. Cell phone video showed Schurr, 31, shooting Lyoya, 26, in the back of the head after Lyoya fled after Schurr asked him for his driver's license.

Schurr was fired by the Grand Rapids Police Department after the shooting and has been free on a $100,000 bond.

Ayoub said in October that there was no dispute as to whether Schurr killed Lyoya and had acted with malice. The only real dispute, Ayoub said, was if Schurr's actions were justified under the law.

"Generally questions concerning the existence or lack of necessity and resorting to deadly force in self-defense are for the jury to decide after considering all of the circumstances," Ayoub said.

