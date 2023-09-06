State police vehicles in Sault Ste. Marie set on fire, shot at

Multiple Michigan State Police vehicles were set on fire and struck by bullets early Wednesday morning at the Sault Ste. Marie Post, officials said.

They said in a tweet that the post will remain closed Wednesday.

Earlier, officials said the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. and urged the public to stay away from the post, located on the Interstate 75 Business Spur near Three Mile Road.

No troopers were in the vehicles at the time of the incident, MSP said.

State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio, spokesman for the agency's Eighth District, which includes the Sault Ste. Marie Post, said officials will release further information when possible.

State police said the suspect in the arson and the shooting is at large and described as a male who was wearing camouflage. He was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV and the vehicle fled south on the I-75 Business Loop.

Authorities said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Officials released an image of the suspect captured by a security camera.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 or 911.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez