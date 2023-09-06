Survey: Michigan Tech No. 1 for student free speech

The Detroit News

Michigan Technological University is the best college in the U.S. for free speech, according to a new survey.

Michigan Tech took first place in the rankings of the best free speech cultures at 248 of the country's largest and most prestigious college campuses in a poll conducted by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression — or FIRE — and College Pulse.

Results of the 2024 College Free Speech Rankings were released Wednesday.

Harvard was the worst and came in last in the study.

"Each year, the climate on college campuses grows more inhospitable to free speech," Sean Stevens, director of polling and analytics for the foundation, said in a statement. "Some of the most prestigious universities in our country have the most repressive administrations. Students should know that a college degree at certain schools may come at the expense of their free speech rights."

Based in Philadelphia, FIRE is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to defend American's individual rights to free speech and free thought.

College Pulse is a San Francisco-based company that researches and analyzes college students' attitudes, preferences and behavior. It compiled the rankings by surveying more than 55,000 students across the country. Students were asked to answer questions in a survey through College Pulse's mobile phone app between Jan. 13 and June 30.

The rankings can be found here. Other Michigan colleges that ranked in the study are the University of Michigan at No. 47, Wayne State University at No. 93, Eastern Michigan University at No. 95, Michigan State University at No. 159, Western Michigan University at No. 215 and Central Michigan University at 236.

"We are very pleased to see that a number of university presidents are taking the issue of freedom of speech and academic freedom seriously by signing on to free speech initiatives," Greg Lukianoff, president and CEO of FIRE, said in a statement. "However, they have a long way to go toward restoring public trust. After all, an environment in which you can actually get in trouble for the ‘wrong’ academic opinion is not one that can be depended upon to produce reliable knowledge. It’s especially disturbing that some of the worst performing institutions are among America’s most influential schools, including Harvard, Georgetown, Northwestern and Dartmouth."

Also among the survey's other findings:

∎ More than half of the students expressed worry about damaging their reputation because of someone misunderstanding what they said.

∎ More than 1 in 5 students reported that their college administration’s stance on free speech on campus is not clear.

∎ Up to 72% of students opposed allowing a conservative speaker on campus, depending on the topic, while up to 43% of students opposed allowing a liberal speaker on campus.

∎ 73% of students said using violence to stop a campus speech is never acceptable, down from 80% last year. At Oberlin College, only 53% of students said violence is never acceptable.

∎ 49% of students said they have difficulty discussing abortion on campus and the survey found the most difficult topics to discuss on campus are abortion, gun control, racial inequality and transgender rights.