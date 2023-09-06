Thunderstorms on Wednesday, cooler temps ahead for SE Michigan, NWS says

The latest round of severe weather is headed to southeast Michigan as thunderstorms are expected to move into the region today, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and a rumble of thunder are likely before stronger thunderstorms become possible after 3 p.m., the weather service said in statement Wednesday.

An isolated severe storm will possibly move into the region from 6 p.m. until midnight, the agency added.

"Isolated strong to marginally severe storms will be possible, with the primary hazard being damaging wind gusts to 60 mph. Storm motion will be southwest to northeast at 25 to 30 mph," weather officials said.

Large hail is a secondary hazard, measuring an inch or less, officials added.

While severe weather is not expected Thursday, a low chance for thunderstorms will persist as an upper level disturbance is slow to depart, the weather serviced noted.

Temperatures on Wednesday were expected to reach the mid 80s, before falling into the mid 70s with cloudy and scattered showers on Thursday.

Readings are expected to drop again on Friday into the low 70s with partly sunny conditions.

