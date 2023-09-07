AG Nessel rejects request to represent state board members in fight against new department

A request for legal representation by two state board members seeking to stop a newly created state education department has been denied by the state Attorney General's office.

Danny Wimmer, a spokesman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, said in an email to The News that the Attorney General does not initiate lawsuits on behalf of individual state board members.

On Tuesday, Tom McMillin, R-Oakland Township, and Nikki Snyder, R-Dexter, asked Nessel to help them block Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order launching the Department of Lifelong Education, Achievement and Potential, or MiLEAP, with offices governing early childhood education, higher education and education partnerships.

"The Department represents the State Board of Education as a governmental body," Wimmer wrote in the email. "Mr. McMillin's email confirms that he is acting on his own and not under the authority of the State Board. Therefore, we have declined his request for legal representation under these circumstances."

In an email to Nessel, a Democrat, McMillin said the Michigan Constitution states that leadership and general supervision over all public education, including adult education and instruction programs in state institutions, is vested in a state board of education.

"With her recent Executive Order, Governor Whitmer has certainly violated the clear meaning of this section of the state constitution," McMillin said in the email. "She needs to be stopped from implementing her illegal desires to remove constitutional authority from the State Board of Education and consolidate educational authority under herself."

On Aug. 8, Michigan's elected State Board of Education voted unanimously to have state superintendent Michael Rice seek a formal legal opinion from Nessel on whether the new department in the governor's administration violates the separation of powers within the Michigan Constitution.

On Aug. 28, Nessel upheld Whitmer's plans for the department, saying it would be "premature" to deem the new agency unconstitutional. Nessel announced her analysis in a three-page letter to Rice, but said her letter didn't represent a formal opinion as the conflict between the State Board of Education and the new department was still a hypothetical one.

But Nessel referenced that the executive order creating the new department doesn't take effect until Dec. 1. The plain language of the order says it's intended to create a spirit of cooperation, coordination and collaboration, the attorney general noted.

In her letter, Nessel acknowledged that the new department could take actions that the State Board of Education could argue infringe on its constitutional authority. At that point, the board could seek an opinion, and the questions "will be reviewed to determine whether an opinion is appropriate," wrote Nessel, the state's top lawyer.

