Silver carp eDNA found in St. Joseph River in Michigan

A trace of genetic material from an invasive fish has been found in a western Michigan River.

Routine testing of the St. Joseph River in June discovered the environmental DNA of silver carp, which has overtaken watersheds in other states but not in the Great Lakes basin, said state officials.

But the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the discovery doesn’t mean the fish is in Michigan. It could have resulted from boating and fishing equipment that entered the state.

“It is possible for genetic material to be introduced from other sources, such as boats or fishing equipment used in another state where invasive carp are present, then transported and used in Michigan waters,” said Seth Herbst, DNR Fisheries Research Program manager.

The material was found in just one of 220 water samples collected along the river between Lake Michigan and Berrien Springs, said the agency. It was discovered near Marina Island.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking additional samples in the river this week.

The federal agency has collected DNA samples to monitor for invasive silver, black and bighead carp in the Great Lakes and its tributaries since 2013.

No bighead, silver or black carp have been found in the Great Lakes or Michigan rivers, said the DNR. The fish also haven’t been found in fish population assessments conducted in Michigan inland lakes.

The DNR said it is committed to preventing the entry of bighead, silver or black carp into the Great Lakes.

In 2018, with an $8 million commitment, Michigan joined Illinois to support U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ effort to plan, engineer and design a series of invasive carp deterrents at a pinch point in the Illinois waterway, the Brandon Road Lock.

The Brandon Road Interbasin Project is a series of deterrents, including an electric barrier, lock flushing abilities and sound deterrents to prevent fish from entering the lock, the only pathway upstream at this location.

This year, Michigan committed $64 million to support Illinois as the nonfederal sponsor to construct the project.

“We continue to be diligent with early detection efforts, such as conducting fish population surveys, increasing awareness among anglers, and maintaining an invasive carp reporting website for anglers to share any suspicious catches or observations that occur during their outings,” said Herbst.