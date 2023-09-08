Monroe Co. woman, 78, dies after alleged assault by husband, 81

The Detroit News

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman after she was allegedly assaulted by her 81-year-old husband.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Fountain Circle in Bedford Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday after getting a 911 call about a domestic incident. After talking to the 911 caller outside the home, a deputy entered the house to do a welfare check and was able to stop the assault.

The victim suffered significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She later died from her injuries.

The suspect, the victim's husband, also was taken to a local hospital where he's been treated and evaluated.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.