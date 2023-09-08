Survivors to MSU: Release the 6,000 Nassar documents

East Lansing — Six Michigan State University sexual assault survivors on Friday demanded that the Board of Trustees take a public vote regarding the release of the 6,000 documents that have never been released in the scandal involving serial abuser Larry Nassar.

The contents of the documents, and MSU's refusal to release them, have been a lingering issue since they first emerged in 2018 during a Michigan attorney general investigation of how MSU handled complaints about Nassar over the years. Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to decades of imprisonment for the assault of hundreds of female athletes and possessing child pornography.

MSU trustees have claimed attorney-client privilege as the basis of the board's refusal to release the documents. Attorney General Dana Nessel in 2021 closed her office's official investigation into how MSU handled the scandal, but resurrected her request for release of the documents earlier this spring. The trustees indicated again that the board would not waive attorney-client privilege and release the documents, leading to a lawsuit filed by Parents of Sister Survivors Engage in July against the university and board, which alleged closed-door discussions and decisions related to the release of documents.

"Why are we still here, talking?" said Jennifer Hayes, an MSU alum and Rochester Hills resident, during the public comment period of the first meeting of the year. "We need you to step up for the Sister Survivors. We need to know justice was done and everyone has been held accountable."

Do the right thing, said Kristin Nagle, who also spoke before the board.

"When are you going to get some gumption and gusto and take some action?" she said. "What are you waiting on? ... We don't want any more unkept promises."

Alexis Hazen, another woman who spoke, added that "This isn't some moral exercise."

"We are real people trying to live our lives," she said, "and waiting for you to do the right thing."

But the board adjourned its first meeting of the year without taking a vote.

Chair Rema Vassar spoke to the survivors during her comments at the end of the meeting.

"I want to commend you on your bravery," Vassar said. "To hear all of your stories, and to hear all your concerns, over and over and over again, is heart-breaking to me. I'm doing my best. I hear you. And I'm doing my best."

Trustee Sandy Pierce echoed Vassar's comments saying, "We hear you."

"We are listening," Pierce said. "And if you think we are not, I want you to know from our hearts, we are. We are trying to make the best decisions for the current and future university."

After the meeting, Vassar said that the university had finished the last dispute of the lawsuits involving the university's insurers and she is not sure what will happen next.

"We are not waiving privilege," she said. "I will continue to maintain that."

During the meeting, the women called on the trustees, one by one, and reminded them of the platform they ran on to bring accountability to the board in the wake of the Nassar scandal.

They then presented them with a lawsuit.

Attorney Azzam Elder, who is representing the survivors in its lawsuit, compelled the trustees to "have the guts. ... Just vote. Let the survivors know where you stand."

The suit alleges violations of the Open Meetings Act and argues that the trustees held a discussion and some sort of vote behind closed doors to keep thousands of documents secret. He joined the women in calling on the board to release the documents.

Many of the board members elected since the Nassar scandal campaigned on transparency, Elder said.

"They wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the promises they made during their campaign," he said. "It sucks when your politician gives you lip service and then when they are elected, they do an about-face and ignore you."

Hayes, for her part, echoed what the other women said.

"Only truth heals."

