Suspect in U.P. arson, shooting of state police cars in custody

A suspect in the arson and shooting of multiple Michigan State Police vehicles early Wednesday morning at the Sault Ste. Marie Post has been arrested, officials said.

"We have taken the suspect into custody after locating him at a property on Riverside Dr. in the Sault Ste. Marie area," they said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the 39-year-old Florida man was arrested after being injured in a shooting with police who were executing a search warrant at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to MyMichigan Medical Center for treatment. No officers were injured.

"The investigation is active and maximum charges are being sought," state police said.

State police closed the Sault Ste. Marie post on Wednesday after the arson, which happened at about 3:30 a.m. No troopers were in the vehicles at the time of the incident, MSP said.

They said images of the suspect were captured by a security camera. He was described as a male who was wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV that fled south on the I-75 Business Loop.

