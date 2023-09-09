Grand Haven marathon swimmer 'out of time' to make third Lake Michigan attempt this year

A Grand Haven man who halted his second quest to swim across Lake Michigan to raise money for charity on Labor Day said he's "out of time" to try again this year.

Jim "The Shark" Dreyer was pulled from the water Monday after swimming nearly 30 miles from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after encountering waves up to 8 feet, landing a "flurry of punches" to the marathon swimmer and ending his second attempt to cross the waters of Michigan's third largest lake.

"It was a 25-hour beatdown, but I did not call for rescue," Dreyer, 60, said in a news release on Saturday. "Lake Michigan landed a flurry of punches, but I can take a punch and I was still in the fight."

More than five weeks ago, Dreyer was pulled from the water after swimming more than 10 miles from the western shores of the lake because of worsening weather on Aug. 1. He first swam across Lake Michigan 25 years ago, attempting to journey from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to City Beach in Grand Haven.

Dreyer dubbed the swim "the Silver Sequel," hoping to mark the second time he'd successfully make the trek since August 1998.

In addition to the raging waves on Labor Day, Dreyer said a water rescue boat crew had to scoop him from the water after his supply dinghy was coming apart at the seams, adding that the small boat, "was on borrowed time, and with worsening conditions for a prolonged period, I was in real danger of losing my supplies.

"The consensus was that these were the roughest conditions any of my team’s boats could endure, and conditions would get worse, as 10-12 foot waves were forecasted for the next two days," he said.

Although his path had taken him 14.2 miles from the coast and 18.5 miles off course to the north, Dreyer previously said his new partnership with Vuzix Smart Swim would allow him to view his course and location on his goggles. However, with no land in sight, one of the battery packs shortened out, which limited battery power and left him with no choice but to pull the plug.

"Physically I was just fine after this significant challenge," Dreyer said. "While I am very disappointedthis swim ended as it did, I am more confident than ever that I can do this. I really wanted to get it done this year, but am out of time."

Dreyer said while he has other plans for 2024, he believes he will "find a way to juggle everything and get it done."

Proceeds from Dreyer's fundraiser were slated to benefit the Grand Haven and Western Lake Michigan chapters of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association.

