Families grapple with aftermath of Monroe carjacking that killed 1, injured 1

Two southeast Michigan families are grappling with the aftermath of a carjacking that claimed the life of one and listed another in critical condition last weekend.

On Sept. 2, two men were carjacked and shot, one fatally, during a robbery outside the Highlander Market on the corner of East Front and Winchester streets in Monroe on Saturday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department.

The pair was ordered by suspects to eject themselves from a blue Ford F-150 parked in front of the market, who then fired a shot at a witness standing near the truck, police said.

The victims have been identified by family and authorities as Adam Helton, 34, and Michael Ronald Beck Jr., 31, both of Monroe.

In a GoFundMe post, family members of Beck remembered him as someone who was always doing "karate, wrestling, fighting, lifting weights, dropping down and doing push-ups in the middle of no where," his sister Inea Trejo wrote on the fundraising site.

"He loved spending time with family, friends, giving his helping hands at Trinity Lutheran and the community. My brother made a huge impact on so many people lives and to hear all the stories about him is what we are wanting to hear," Trejo said.

Cindy Helton said her son Adam, who was transported to a local hospital for injuries, had to undergo surgery where his intestines and liver were repaired and spleen was removed, according to a GoFundMe page.

"One of the bullets nicked his adrenal glad but dr said that should heal on its own," Helton wrote on the crowdfunding platform. "He was packed with gauze so his surgical incision was left open and is going back into surgery today to have it removed and during that time the surgeon will recheck and make sure nothing else was damaged."

Helton said her son was listed critical.

Reached Saturday, Highlander Market owner Udana Seneviratne said Helton, Beck and the unidentified witness were regular customers, adding that he'd see them almost every other day since purchasing the property in 2019.

"Like most of the customers, I know them well, but not very closely, Seneviratne told The Detroit News.

The suspects, however, had only been seen a few weeks prior to the incident, Seneviratne added.

Around 7:40 p.m. Aug. 2, the Ohio State Highway Patrol deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office located the suspects in the stolen truck. As troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the suspects fled, traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Troopers initiated a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued, police said.

During the chase, police said the suspects shot at officers multiple times during the chase and troopers returned fire. No officers involved were injured in the crossfire, which remains under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting, officials said.

The highway patrol's Special Response Team arrived and took the suspects into custody after they failed to comply with police orders, then later exited the vehicle, authorities said.

The 29-year-old driver, whom police identified as Stephen Jones Jr. of Monroe, was flown to an area hospital for serious injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. His condition was not known Saturday.

The passenger was identified by police as Ronnie Oliver of Ann Arbor. Oliver, 44, was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons then booked in the Hancock County Jail in Findlay, Ohio, the state's highway patrol officials said.

Monroe public safety officials did not detail when the pair would be extricated back to Michigan.

"I believe one is hospitalized," said Commander John "JD" Wall, public information officer for the Monroe Public Safety Department, referring to Jones. "So, certainly, they have to be well enough to be released from medical care in order to face (arraignment for) what they've done."

jaimery@detroitnews.com

X: @wordsbyjakkar