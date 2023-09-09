MSU "back in business" with an enrollment increase, largest UG class and most diverse student body

Michigan State University has reported preliminary fall enrollment of more than 51,000 students, with its largest undergraduate class and most diverse student body.

It is unclear if MSU will have the state's largest enrollment because the University of Michigan, which currently holds that title, is not set to release its fall number until October.

Preliminary enrollment at one of the state's largest universities shows that 51,385 students are attending MSU this fall as of Sept. 6. That's a 2.7% increase over fall 2022 enrollment of 50,023 students.

Nearly 40,400 undergraduate students are enrolled this semester, which is the largest undergraduate enrollment on record, officials said in a Friday release.

Students of diverse backgrounds make up approximately 27% of the student body, more than any previous academic year: Asian students reached 8% (4,009 students), Black students reached 6% (3,271), Hispanic/Latinx students rose to 6% (3,248 students) and students of two or more races increased to 4% (2,054).

Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff highlighted some of the figures during her report during the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday.

"We have the strongest, most diverse entering class with more than 11,000 first-year and transfer students," Woodruff said, "and 8,564 of them come from Michigan, making MSU once again the number one choice across the state and truly Michigan's state university."

In recent years, University of Michigan's enrollment has made it the largest university in the state. Last year, fall enrollment on the Ann Arbor campus was 51,225 students. This year's UM enrollment figures were not yet available and were not expected until possibly October, so it's not yet clear if MSU will overtake UM as the largest university in the state.

At MSU, Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko offered more enrollment highlights, noting that students come from 133 countries, all 50 states and all 83 counties in Michigan.

The top three Michigan counties where MSU students come from are Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties. The top three states outside of Michigan where MSU students come from are Illinois, California and Ohio. The top three countries outside the U.S. where MSU students come from are China, India and the Republic of Korea.

"It's a very exciting feeling here on campus," said Jeitschko. "We are in business again."

MSU's final enrollment numbers will not be available until after the university's deadline for tuition refunds on Sept. 21.

