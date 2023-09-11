22-year-old man charged in fatal shooting of MSU student

A 22-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare, a junior at Michigan State University.

According to a release from the Howell Police Department, Reese Hammie was arraigned in the 53rd District Court Thursday on charges of homicide-open murder and witness intimidation.

Hammie has been in custody since the night of the incident on separate charges stemming from previous incidents.

He is being held with no bond on these most recent charges, according to the release.

The shooting took place Aug. 11 on the 400 block of West Street.

Howell police and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a shooting just after midnight. They found 20-year-old Okagbare dead.

The GoFundMe page created for Okagbare described him as "hard working and loved by many." He was studying computer science at MSU and interning at Rocket Mortgage.

"He attended Walled Lake West High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball and playing bass guitar," the page said. "He was a loving son and brother... he will be dearly missed."

mjohnson@detroitnews.com