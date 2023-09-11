Michigan gas prices drop 6 cents from last week, AAA says

Michigan pump prices have decreased slightly since last week, at $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is 10 cents less than August's pump price and 22 cents less than this time last year, officials announced Monday.

Motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline and AAA- The Auto Club Group attributes the decrease to world news from Saudi Arabia.

"The price of oil increased last week amid news that Saudi Arabia plans to continue its voluntary 1 million barrels per day production cut through the end of the year. Tight supply could boost oil prices if demand remains robust," the group said in a statement Monday.

Patrick De Hann, oil and refined products analyst at Gas Buddy, tweeted Sunday that the country's demand for gasoline fell by 3.9% compared to last week.

"Michigan motorists continue to see a decrease in pump prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokeswoman, in the statement Monday. "Rising oil prices, higher gas demand, and tighter supply may push pump prices higher."

Metro Detroit’s gas price average trends above the state's, at $3.71 per gallon. This is about 4 cents less than last week’s average and 23 cents less than this same time last year.

According to AAA, the most expensivegas price averages are in Marquette ($3.77), Traverse City ($3.72) and Ann Arbor ($3.71). The least expensivegas price averages are in Benton Harbor ($3.48), Flint ($3.52) and Grand Rapids ($3.55).

According to GasBuddy, some of the cheapest gas prices in Michigan are in South Haven Shell and Marathon stations, at $3.07.

Pump prices around $3.30 can be found at a Citgo station in Trenton on Fort Street ($3.29), a Shell station in Romulus on Eureka Road ($3.33), and a BP station in Brownstown on Telegraph Road ($3.35).

mjohnson@detroitnews.com