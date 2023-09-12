State police investigate death of man found in Grand River in Jackson Co.

State police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday in the Grand River in Jackson County, officials said.

Troopers from the MSP Jackson Post and police with the Blackman Township Department of Public Safety were called Saturday to a location along the river and north of Parnall Road after someone reported finding human remains in the water, they said Monday.

Authorities called the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office and began their investigation.

Anyone with information about the body or the victim should call the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at (517) 780-4580.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez