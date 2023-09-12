Drug overdose deaths rise in Washtenaw County, report says

The Washtenaw County Health Department released a report Tuesday detailing an increase in drug overdose death trends by race, age and drug use in Michigan's sixth most populous county.

Health department officials said although Washtenaw has had lower drug overdose death rates than the state and nation since 2019, there has been a 33% increase in all drug overdose deaths from 2020 through 2022.

The number of deaths related to fentanyl, non-opioid substances and stimulants such as cocaine and xylazine are among the contributors to the increase, the agency said.

"Our analysis shows opioid overdose deaths and drug overdose deaths overall increased locally," said Kaitlin Schwarz, an epidemiologist with the county's health department, in a statement. "While African Americans were already overrepresented in opioid-related deaths in 2021, the death rate increased by 80% in 2022."

The majority of residents who died of an opioid overdose were white, at 61%; male, at 65%; and between 25-54 years old, or 75%, county officials said.

Conversely, rates of Black residents who died from an opioid overdose increased from 15 individuals in 2021 to 27 in 2022, an 80% jump. The share of white residents, however, decreased by 22%, according to the report.

Data showed the number of female residents who died of an opioid-related overdose increased from 23 in 2021 to 28 in 2022. The median age of those who died of an opioid overdose increased from 40 years in 2021 to 44 in 2022, the agency added.

Officials said 86% of opioid overdose deaths among Washtenaw County residents in 2022 involved fentanyl.

"Opioid-related deaths involving fentanyl, mixed drugs, stimulants, and xylazine, also continued to increase from 2021 to 2022," Schwarz added.

Fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Nationally, an estimated 109,680 overdose deaths occurred last year, according to numbers the CDC posted in May. That’s about 2% more than the 107,622 U.S. overdose deaths in 2021, but nothing like the 30% increase seen in 2020, and 15% increase in 2021.

While the overall national number was relatively static between 2021 and 2022, there were dramatic changes in a number of states: 23 reported fewer overdose deaths, one — Iowa — saw no change, and the rest continued to increase.

Eight states — Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — reported sizable overdose death decreases of about 100 or more compared with the previous calendar year.

Schwarz said the majority of opioid-related deaths in Washtenaw County continue to involve more than just opioids.

Xylazine, a non-opioid tranquilizer often added to illicit opioids and not approved for human use, is also emerging among overdose deaths in the county, officials said. Opioid overdose deaths that were known to involve xylazine doubled in 2022 to eight deaths, or 10% compared to four or 5% in 2021.

In late May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a nasal spray medication to reverse overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids known as Opvee, a drug similar to naloxone. Naloxone, however, comes as both a nasal spray and injection.

Washtenaw County said it has made several ways to access free naloxone and free fentanyl test strips that can detect fentanyl in drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, and various drug forms such as pills, powder and injectables.

"Anyone who uses substances and their family, friends, or acquaintances should be aware of resources like naloxone and know how to use them," Schwarz said.

The Associated Press contributed.