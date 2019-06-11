This week’s finalists in The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest: People and Places show how compelling photos of people can be. And when they’re great family photos, the meaning is deeper. It's a little bit of family history to treasure and remember.

"Forever Love," by Judi Moore of Warren. (Photo: Judi Moore)

In “Forever Love,” Judi Moore of Warren photographed her mother during a precious moment in her life. “My mom Judy Moore had been very ill and on dialysis and wanted to hold the baby so bad, but health kept her only enjoying him from afar,” she said. “When she finally felt well enough to hold and hug her great-grandson, Oliver Civiello, capturing this was truly priceless for all of us. It was an instant bond we are blessed to have witnessed.”

Also chosen as finalists this week:

“Sunset Fishing,” by Tyler Chandler of Clarkston. In mid-April, Michigan Tech student Chandler and his roommate Matt Krause “decided that enough ice had melted from Lake Superior that we could get some casts in and hopefully catch some fish.” The fish weren’t biting that day, but “I decided that it might be cool to take a silhouette picture of Matt with the sunset in the back.”

“High Note,” by Gary Molnar of Leonard. Band leader Gary Greenfelder performs a solo at Studio 54 in Sterling Heights. "I thought the sound of hearing big bands perform live had evaporated by the end of the 1950s,” Molnar said. “A few years ago I discovered this local 17-piece big band.”

“Graduate in Full Bloom,” by Camille Biggs of East Lansing. Michigan State computer engineering graduate Frankie Riviera does a celebratory flip at the MSU Botanical Gardens. Both the person and the place, she notes, "are blossoming into a new stage of life."

Non-professional photographers have until noon June 21 to enter their photos of people and places in our state, at https://apps.detroitnews.com/submitphotos.

Four more People and Places finalists will be announced on Wednesdays through June 26. Then two winners will be selected from the 16 finalists, one by the Detroit News photo staff, the other a People’s Choice winner selected by online public voting June 26-30.

Both winners will receive $300 as their prize.

The Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest then continues with two more themes: Woods and Wildlife (accepting entries June 21-July 19), and Four-Season Fun (July 19-August 16).

The contest is open to photographers age 18 and older. Read the official rules and follow along all summer at https://detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan for weekly stories and a growing photo gallery of the finalists and winners selected to date.

