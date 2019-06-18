LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It was 2 a.m. one night in May at the Harbor Beach pier, in Michigan’s thumb.

“Seeing the Milky Way arcing over the pier was such an amazing and memorable experience,” said Chase Gagnon of Madison Heights, who was there to take photos of the night sky.

“I experimented with a few different angles and lenses, but I eventually decided that the fisheye lens was the right choice for this image. But something was still missing. So I decided to step in front of the lens and shine my flashlight up to the stars.”

2019 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest finalists
"Perfect Synchrony," by Mark Smith of Northville. The playfully titled photo shows 15 little ballerinas, including his granddaughter, each doing her own thing during a West Michigan Dance Company recital in Plainwell, Michigan. "The group was forming a pyramid of sorts," he explained. "To be fair to the girls, I took this photo before they had completely found their spot and position." Mark Smith
"Whiting Forest Canopy Walk," by Cathy Bragiel of Pinconning. Midland's new tourist attraction takes visitors on a quarter-mile-long elevated route through the trees. When Bragiel got to the narrow rope bridge, "I used a wide-angle lens and got real close to take the shot," she said. The result is a photo of dramatic angles that makes you think twice about crossing. In fact, she said, "I still haven't walked across the bridge yet." Cathy Bragiel
"Selfie with the Stars," by Chase Gagnon of Madison Heights. "Walking out into the darkness and seeing the Milky Way arcing over the pier was such an amazing and memorable experience," he said of his 2 a.m. shoot on the Harbor Beach pier. A fisheye lens, a flashlight and a steady hand for a 30-second exposure did the trick. Chase Gagnon
"Fountain of Youth," by Peter Brown of Benton Harbor. Brown stopped by the Whirlpool Compass Fountain in St. Joseph and decided to stick around until sunset. "I saw the kids playing and figured it would be an interesting shot with them running through the water," he said. "I was happy to stay dry!" Peter Brown
“Sunset Fishing,” by Tyler Chandler of Clarkston. In mid-April, Michigan Tech student Chandler and his roommate Matt Krause “decided that enough ice had melted from Lake Superior that we could get some casts in and hopefully catch some fish.” The fish weren’t biting that day, but “I decided that it might be cool to take a silhouette picture of Matt with the sunset in the back.” Tyler Chandler
"High Note," by Gary Molnar of Leonard. Band leader Gary Greenfelder performs a solo at Studio 54 in Sterling Heights. "I thought the sound of hearing big bands perform live had evaporated by the end of the 1950s," Molnar said. "A few years ago I discovered this local 17-piece big band." Gary Molnar
"Forever Love," by Judi Moore of Warren. "My mom Judy Moore had been very ill and on dialysis and wanted to hold the baby so bad, but health kept her only enjoying him from afar," she said. "When she finally felt well enough to hold and hug her great-grandson, Oliver Civiello, capturing this was truly priceless for all of us. There's nothing better than the pure true love pictured here." Judi Moore
"Graduate in Full Bloom," by Camille Biggs of East Lansing. Michigan State computer engineering graduate Frankie Riviera does a celebratory flip at the MSU Botanical Gardens. Both the person and the place, she notes, "are blossoming into a new stage of life." Camille Biggs
Ellie Giordano, 14, gets a little help from teammates Kaleb Weaver and Ben Peterson to reach the top of the 13-foot sloped wall at the 2018 Tough Mudder event in Oxford. Mom Erica Giordano calls her photo "Teamwork." "We had heard that Tough Mudder is all about team spirit and the ability to conquer challenges with the help of friends, and wanted to give it a shot," she said. "What a rush!" Erica Giordano
"Milford Mill Pond," by Chris Bemis of Milford. Bemis was driving by the Upper Mill Pond in Milford the morning after the last snowfall last year. "It was a heavy, wet snow that clung to everything," he said. "I knew it wouldn't last long due to the bright sun and rising temperature." He hurriedly snapped the cool scene with his iPhone 8. The colors are true, "No filters!" he stressed. Chris Bemis
“Pure Joy in Bellaire, MI,” by Michele Murray of Bellaire. “My two-year-old son Declan loves being outdoors, especially while visiting his grandparents in Bellaire,” she said. When grandpa puts him in his wood-hauling sled, “Declan loves looking up at the trees while he rides!” Michele Murray
"Last Light," by Jerry Smith of Byron. "I have been to Grand Haven a few times to photograph the lighthouse," Byron said, "but it occurred to me that a setting sun with the yellow glow being the light in the lighthouse would make an interesting image, so as the sun arced its way down, I kept moving on the beach until the moment was just right!" Jerry Smith
    His 30-second exposure yielded a photo begging to be on the cover of a sci-fi novel. "Selfie with the Stars" is also one of this week’s finalists in The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest under the People and Places theme. Amateur photographers have only until noon Friday to enter their photos of people and places in our state, at  https://apps.detroitnews.com/submitphotos.

    Also chosen as finalists this week:

    • “Fountain of Youth,” by Peter Brown of Benton Harbor. Brown stopped by the Whirlpool Compass Fountain in St. Joseph and decided to stick around until sunset. “I saw the kids playing and figured it would be an interesting shot with them running through the water,” he said.
    • “Perfect Synchrony,” by Mark Smith of Northville. The playfully titled photo shows 15 little ballerinas, including his granddaughter, each doing her own thing during a West Michigan Dance Company recital in Plainwell.  “The group was forming a pyramid of sorts,” he explained. “To be fair to the girls, I took this photo before they had completely found their spot and position.”
    •  “Whiting Forest Canopy Walk,” by Cathy Bragiel of Pinconning. Midland’s new tourist attraction takes visitors on a quarter-mile-long elevated route through the trees. When Bragiel got to the narrow rope bridge, “I used a wide-angle lens and got real close to take the shot,” she said.  The result is a photo of dramatic angles that makes you think twice about crossing. In fact, she said, “I still haven’t walked across the bridge yet.”

    After the last four finalists are announced next Wednesday, June 26, two winners will be selected from the 16 finalists, one by the Detroit News photo staff, the other a People’s Choice winner selected by online public voting June 26-30.

     Both winners will receive $300 as their prize.

     The Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest then continues with two more themes: Woods and Wildlife (accepting entries June 21-July 19), and Four-Season Fun (July 19-Aug. 16).  

    The contest is open to non-professional photographers age 18 and older. Read the official rules and follow along all summer at https://detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan for weekly stories and a growing photo gallery of the finalists and winners selected to date.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/celebrate-michigan/2019/06/18/milky-way-flashlight-and-long-exposure-yield-photo-contest-finalist/1483180001/