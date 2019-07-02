Two photographers with a fascination with birds submitted spectacular shots that both earn finalist status in The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest under the Woods and Wildlife theme.

"Hawk Considers a Bath," by Robert Bosch of Grand Rapids Township. (Photo: Robert Bosch)

Robert Bosch of Grand Rapids Township has photographed birds on his travels all over the world, from blue-footed boobies in Ecuador to gray crowned cranes in Tanzania. This time, though, he had to look no farther than his backyard for his photo “Hawk Considers a Bath.”

“I have a bird feeder, and occasionally a hawk will check out the smaller birds feeding there. I just grabbed the camera and got lucky,” he said. “I feel birds in flight represent a rare chance to see the beauty of birds and their behavior.“

"Dancing Blue Jays," by Miguel Denyer of Garden City. (Photo: Miguel Denye)

Miguel Denyer of Garden City served eight years in Great Britain’s Royal Air Force before moving to Michigan 18 years ago. Now his passion for flight is directed at photographing birds.

On the day in February that his “Dancing Blue Jays” photo was taken, “I was at Kensington Metropark photographing songbirds and other wildlife when I noticed the blue Jays landing on a particular tree stump, eating seeds and nuts left by other nature watchers.” As they battled for domination, “it was snowing quite hard, so I had to make the necessary adjustments to my shutter speed and ISO settings in order to capture the birds in flight and capture the snow falling also.”

Other finalists selected this week:

“Piggies in the Garden,” by Olivia Kinney of Genesee Twp. Kinney sprinkled blossoms on the heads of her two rescued guinea pigs, Azalea and Meadow, as they munched on marigolds. “Meadow, the brown one, came to me in very ill health,” Kinney says. “She is now a plump and happy potato and her favorite things to do are eat and snuggle. When it's veggie time she ‘wheeks’ at the top of her piggy lungs in happiness.”

“Has Anyone Seen a Princess?,” by Steve Zammit of Sterling Heights. His photography class at Macomb Community College took a field trip to George George Memorial Park in Clinton Twp. “After taking 200 boring pictures of flowers,” he said, “I saw this frog stick its head out of the water, and played around with the settings pretending like I knew what I was doing and clicked away.”

"Has Anyone Seen a Princess?," by Steve Zammit of Sterling Heights. (Photo: Steve Zammit)

Photos of Michigan’s animals and woodlands will be accepted until July 19. Submit yours at https://apps.detroitnews.com/submitphotos.

The contest’s final theme, Four-Season Fun, will run from July 19 to August 16.

The Celebrate Michigan contest is open to non-professional photographers age 18 and older. Read the official rules and follow along at https://detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan for weekly stories and a growing photo gallery of the finalists and winners selected to date.

