After four weeks of entries, 16 photo finalists and 5 days of voting, two winners have emerged from the pack in the People and Places theme of the 2019 Detroit News Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest.

"Sunset Fishing," by Tyler Chandler of Clarkston. Michigan Tech student Chandler captures his roommate Matt Krause fishing in Lake Superior. (Photo: Tyler Chandler)

"Graduate in Full Bloom," by Camille Biggs of East Lansing. Michigan State computer engineering graduate Frankie Riviera does a celebratory backflip. (Photo: Camille Biggs)

The winner selected by the photo staff of The Detroit News is “Sunset Fishing,” By Tyler Chandler of Clarkston. The judges thought it captured the spirit of the People and Places theme, and praised the feeling of movement in the sky, reflected below in the water.

The People’s Choice Award goes to “Graduate in Full Bloom,” by Camille Biggs of East Lansing. The joyful backflip by a Michigan State student in his graduation gown captured the most votes of the 687 cast online.

Both winners will receive $300.

Congratulations to the winners and thanks to all who participated!

