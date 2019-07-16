LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

After a light rain shower in June, Suzette Kandow of Presque Isle went out on her lakeside deck to check on her flowers.

 “Several of these newborn clubtail dragonflies had found their way to the deck,” she said. “But this little guy seemed to be searching for something more as he flew onto the fuchsia plant.  

   “I went back into the house, grabbed my iPad, and took a couple quick shots. When I checked this one photo, I spotted the droplet of rain water sitting just out of his reach on the fuchsia petal. I was so excited to see the level of detail in his wings, the mirror quality of the droplet, and the bright vibrant colors of the fuchsia plant. 

“A clubtail dragonfly had gone seeking the perfect water and with his search, he gave me the perfect gift.”  

2019 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest finalists
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

"Ruby Throated Hummingbird Enjoying the Milkweed," by Jennifer Harte of Northville.
WOODS AND WILDLIFE FINALISTS:  “Ruby-Throated Hummingbird Enjoying the Milkweed,” by Jennifer Harte of Northville.  "I was searching for monarchs at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills and found this beautiful ruby-throated hummingbird enjoying the milkweed,” she said. It’s no small feat to keep a hummingbird in focus. Jennifer Harte
Fullscreen
"Waiting Their Turn," by Caroline Harris of Petersburg.
“Waiting Their Turn,” by Caroline Harris of Petersburg. Her photo of “three of my field-bred English Setters, on stake-out in a clearing off a two-track near Gladwin” looks like it’s straight from an Orvis ad. Caroline Harris
Fullscreen
"The Upside Down," by Emily Bergman.
“The Upside Down,” by Emily Bergman of Mount Clemens.  Bergman’s photo captures the reflection of the sky and trees in  a giant puddle of melting snow and ice last winter, the water creating an impressionistic scene. Emily Bergman
Fullscreen
"Double Helix," by Richard Bagdasarian of Wixom.
"Double Helix," by Richard Bagdasarian of Wixom. Bagdasarian got up early one morning to capture the feeding great blue herons at Robert Long Park in Commerce Township. "This particular heron was actually facing away from me, but apparently had his eye on a fish to the side," he said.  "It took a speedy sideways attempt at breakfast, and the angle (at which) his beak hit the water created the most mesmerizing double-helix shaped splash.” Richard Bagdasarian
Fullscreen
“Piggies in the Garden,” by Olivia Kinney of Genesee Twp. Kinney sprinkled blossoms on the heads of her two rescued guinea pigs, Azalea and Meadow, as they munched on marigolds. “Meadow, the brown one, came to me in very ill health,” Kinney said. “She is now a plump and happy potato and her favorite things to do are eat and snuggle. When it's veggie time she ‘wheeks’ at the top of her piggy lungs in happiness.”
“Piggies in the Garden,” by Olivia Kinney of Genesee Twp. Kinney sprinkled blossoms on the heads of her two rescued guinea pigs, Azalea and Meadow, as they munched on marigolds. “Meadow, the brown one, came to me in very ill health,” Kinney said. “She is now a plump and happy potato and her favorite things to do are eat and snuggle. When it's veggie time she ‘wheeks’ at the top of her piggy lungs in happiness.” Olivia Kinney
Fullscreen
"Dancing Blue Jays," by Miguel Denyer of Garden City. "I was at Kensington Metropark photographing songbirds and other wildlife when I noticed the blue jays landing on a particular tree stump, eating seeds and nuts left by other nature watchers." As they battled for domination, "I had to make the necessary adjustments to my shutter speed and ISO settings in order to capture the birds in flight and capture the snow falling also."
"Dancing Blue Jays," by Miguel Denyer of Garden City. "I was at Kensington Metropark photographing songbirds and other wildlife when I noticed the blue jays landing on a particular tree stump, eating seeds and nuts left by other nature watchers." As they battled for domination, "I had to make the necessary adjustments to my shutter speed and ISO settings in order to capture the birds in flight and capture the snow falling also." Miguel Denyer
Fullscreen
"Hawk Considers a Bath," by Robert Bosch of Grand Rapids Township. "I have a bird feeder, and occasionally a hawk will check out the smaller birds feeding there," he said. "I feel birds in flight represent a rare chance to see the beauty of birds and their behavior. Usually the casual observer misses this beauty because birds are far away, move fast, and often are in dark environments."
"Hawk Considers a Bath," by Robert Bosch of Grand Rapids Township. "I have a bird feeder, and occasionally a hawk will check out the smaller birds feeding there," he said. "I feel birds in flight represent a rare chance to see the beauty of birds and their behavior. Usually the casual observer misses this beauty because birds are far away, move fast, and often are in dark environments." Robert Bosch
Fullscreen
"Has Anyone Seen a Princess?," by Steve Zammit of Sterling Heights. His photography class at Macomb Community College took a field trip to George George Memorial Park in Clinton Twp. "After taking 200 boring pictures of flowers," he said, "I saw this frog stick its head out of the water, and played around with the settings pretending like I knew what I was doing and clicked away."
"Has Anyone Seen a Princess?," by Steve Zammit of Sterling Heights. His photography class at Macomb Community College took a field trip to George George Memorial Park in Clinton Twp. "After taking 200 boring pictures of flowers," he said, "I saw this frog stick its head out of the water, and played around with the settings pretending like I knew what I was doing and clicked away." Steve Zammit
Fullscreen
“Sunset Fishing,” by Tyler Chandler of Clarkston. In mid-April, Michigan Tech student Chandler and his roommate Matt Krause “decided that enough ice had melted from Lake Superior that we could get some casts in and hopefully catch some fish.” The fish weren’t biting that day, but “I decided that it might be cool to take a silhouette picture of Matt with the sunset in the back.”
PEOPLE AND PLACES WINNER: “Sunset Fishing,” by Tyler Chandler of Clarkston. In mid-April, Michigan Tech student Chandler and his roommate Matt Krause “decided that enough ice had melted from Lake Superior that we could get some casts in and hopefully catch some fish.” The fish weren’t biting that day, but “I decided that it might be cool to take a silhouette picture of Matt with the sunset in the back.” Tyler Chandler
Fullscreen
"Graduate in Full Bloom," by Camille Biggs of East Lansing. Michigan State computer engineering graduate Frankie Riviera does a celebratory backflip outside of the library on campus. "The photo really depicts the excitement and fervor of the graduation season," she said, "and captures the personality of the graduate."
PEOPLE AND PLACES PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD WINNER: "Graduate in Full Bloom," by Camille Biggs of East Lansing. Michigan State computer engineering graduate Frankie Riviera does a celebratory backflip outside of the library on campus. "The photo really depicts the excitement and fervor of the graduation season," she said, "and captures the personality of the graduate." Camille Biggs
Fullscreen
"Like a Bird," by Tomasx Lacki of Warren. "I always had an idea of taking a picture from the bird's view perspective over Michigan," Lacki said. He planned his aerial shot carefully, crafting a custom-made, ultra-strong selfie stick. Then he got a glider pilot to take him into the skies over central Michigan. "There is nothing like seeing our beautiful state in the total silence of a glider from above."
PEOPLE AND PLACES FINALISTS: "Like a Bird," by Tomasx Lacki of Warren. "I always had an idea of taking a picture from the bird's view perspective over Michigan," Lacki said. He planned his aerial shot carefully, crafting a custom-made, ultra-strong selfie stick. Then he got a glider pilot to take him into the skies over central Michigan. "There is nothing like seeing our beautiful state in the total silence of a glider from above." Tomasx Lacki
Fullscreen
"Transcending the Snow," by Marybeth Kiczenski of Des Plaines, Illinois. "The RenCen holds a special place in my heart, being a Detroit area native," she said. "I really liked the striking shape of the Transcending sculpture and how it seemed to almost frame the RenCen. So I set up the camera and experimented. Between the flash, and the leftover Christmas lights behind me, it made for an almost sci-fi looking scene."
"Transcending the Snow," by Marybeth Kiczenski of Des Plaines, Illinois. "The RenCen holds a special place in my heart, being a Detroit area native," she said. "I really liked the striking shape of the Transcending sculpture and how it seemed to almost frame the RenCen. So I set up the camera and experimented. Between the flash, and the leftover Christmas lights behind me, it made for an almost sci-fi looking scene." Marybeth Kiczenski
Fullscreen
"Final Resting Place," by Gary Molnar of Leonard. An occasional tour guide in Detroit, Molnar was showing three German businessmen the abandoned Packard plant in 2016. "They huddled and spoke German for a moment," he said. "Finally one said in English, 'We didn't know Detroit was bombed.'" Inspired, Molnar later took a photo from the grounds of the adjacent Trinity Lutheran cemetery. "The plant looms in the background as a towering tomb that has joined those mortals resting in front of it." he said.
"Final Resting Place," by Gary Molnar of Leonard. An occasional tour guide in Detroit, Molnar was showing three German businessmen the abandoned Packard plant in 2016. "They huddled and spoke German for a moment," he said. "Finally one said in English, 'We didn't know Detroit was bombed.'" Inspired, Molnar later took a photo from the grounds of the adjacent Trinity Lutheran cemetery. "The plant looms in the background as a towering tomb that has joined those mortals resting in front of it." he said. Gary Molnar
Fullscreen
"Dog Friendly Parks," by Stephen Hughes of Kalamazoo. In a scene familiar to most Michigan residents, a girl and her pup walk down a sandy path to the beach at Port Crescent State Park in Port Austin.
"Dog Friendly Parks," by Stephen Hughes of Kalamazoo. In a scene familiar to most Michigan residents, a girl and her pup walk down a sandy path to the beach at Port Crescent State Park in Port Austin. Stephen Hughes
Fullscreen
"Perfect Synchrony," by Mark Smith of Northville. The playfully titled photo shows 15 little ballerinas, including his granddaughter, each doing her own thing during a West Michigan Dance Company recital in Plainwell, Michigan. "The group was forming a pyramid of sorts," he explained. "To be fair to the girls, I took this photo before they had completely found their spot and position."
"Perfect Synchrony," by Mark Smith of Northville. The playfully titled photo shows 15 little ballerinas, including his granddaughter, each doing her own thing during a West Michigan Dance Company recital in Plainwell, Michigan. "The group was forming a pyramid of sorts," he explained. "To be fair to the girls, I took this photo before they had completely found their spot and position." Mark Smith
Fullscreen
"Whiting Forest Canopy Walk," by Cathy Bragiel of Pinconning. Midland's new tourist attraction takes visitors on a quarter-mile-long elevated route through the trees. When Bragiel got to the narrow rope bridge, "I used a wide-angle lens and got real close to take the shot," she said. The result is a photo of dramatic angles that makes you think twice about crossing. In fact, she said, "I still haven't walked across the bridge yet."
"Whiting Forest Canopy Walk," by Cathy Bragiel of Pinconning. Midland's new tourist attraction takes visitors on a quarter-mile-long elevated route through the trees. When Bragiel got to the narrow rope bridge, "I used a wide-angle lens and got real close to take the shot," she said. The result is a photo of dramatic angles that makes you think twice about crossing. In fact, she said, "I still haven't walked across the bridge yet." Cathy Bragiel
Fullscreen
"Selfie with the Stars," by Chase Gagnon of Madison Heights. "Walking out into the darkness and seeing the Milky Way arcing over the pier was such an amazing and memorable experience," he said of his 2 a.m. shoot on the Harbor Beach pier. A fisheye lens, a flashlight and a steady hand for a 30-second exposure did the trick.
"Selfie with the Stars," by Chase Gagnon of Madison Heights. "Walking out into the darkness and seeing the Milky Way arcing over the pier was such an amazing and memorable experience," he said of his 2 a.m. shoot on the Harbor Beach pier. A fisheye lens, a flashlight and a steady hand for a 30-second exposure did the trick. Chase Gagnon
Fullscreen
"Fountain of Youth," by Peter Brown of Benton Harbor. Brown stopped by the Whirlpool Compass Fountain in St. Joseph and decided to stick around until sunset. "I saw the kids playing and figured it would be an interesting shot with them running through the water," he said. "I was happy to stay dry!"
"Fountain of Youth," by Peter Brown of Benton Harbor. Brown stopped by the Whirlpool Compass Fountain in St. Joseph and decided to stick around until sunset. "I saw the kids playing and figured it would be an interesting shot with them running through the water," he said. "I was happy to stay dry!" Peter Brown
Fullscreen
"High Note," by Gary Molnar of Leonard. Band leader Gary Greenfelder performs a solo at Studio 54 in Sterling Heights. "I thought the sound of hearing big bands perform live had evaporated by the end of the 1950s," Molnar said. "A few years ago I discovered this local 17-piece big band."
"High Note," by Gary Molnar of Leonard. Band leader Gary Greenfelder performs a solo at Studio 54 in Sterling Heights. "I thought the sound of hearing big bands perform live had evaporated by the end of the 1950s," Molnar said. "A few years ago I discovered this local 17-piece big band." Gary Molnar
Fullscreen
"Forever Love," by Judi Moore of Warren. "My mom Judy Moore had been very ill and on dialysis and wanted to hold the baby so bad, but health kept her only enjoying him from afar," she said. "When she finally felt well enough to hold and hug her great-grandson, Oliver Civiello, capturing this was truly priceless for all of us. There's nothing better than the pure true love pictured here."
"Forever Love," by Judi Moore of Warren. "My mom Judy Moore had been very ill and on dialysis and wanted to hold the baby so bad, but health kept her only enjoying him from afar," she said. "When she finally felt well enough to hold and hug her great-grandson, Oliver Civiello, capturing this was truly priceless for all of us. There's nothing better than the pure true love pictured here." Judi Moore
Fullscreen
Ellie Giordano, 14, gets a little help from teammates Kaleb Weaver and Ben Peterson to reach the top of the 13-foot sloped wall at the 2018 Tough Mudder event in Oxford. Mom Erica Giordano calls her photo "Teamwork." "We had heard that Tough Mudder is all about team spirit and the ability to conquer challenges with the help of friends, and wanted to give it a shot," she said. "What a rush!"
Ellie Giordano, 14, gets a little help from teammates Kaleb Weaver and Ben Peterson to reach the top of the 13-foot sloped wall at the 2018 Tough Mudder event in Oxford. Mom Erica Giordano calls her photo "Teamwork." "We had heard that Tough Mudder is all about team spirit and the ability to conquer challenges with the help of friends, and wanted to give it a shot," she said. "What a rush!" Erica Giordano
Fullscreen
"Milford Mill Pond," by Chris Bemis of Milford. Bemis was driving by the Upper Mill Pond in Milford the morning after the last snowfall last year. "It was a heavy, wet snow that clung to everything," he said. "I knew it wouldn't last long due to the bright sun and rising temperature." He hurriedly snapped the cool scene with his iPhone 8. The colors are true, "No filters!" he stressed.
"Milford Mill Pond," by Chris Bemis of Milford. Bemis was driving by the Upper Mill Pond in Milford the morning after the last snowfall last year. "It was a heavy, wet snow that clung to everything," he said. "I knew it wouldn't last long due to the bright sun and rising temperature." He hurriedly snapped the cool scene with his iPhone 8. The colors are true, "No filters!" he stressed. Chris Bemis
Fullscreen
“Pure Joy in Bellaire, MI,” by Michele Murray of Bellaire. “My two-year-old son Declan loves being outdoors, especially while visiting his grandparents in Bellaire,” she said. When grandpa puts him in his wood-hauling sled, “Declan loves looking up at the trees while he rides!”
“Pure Joy in Bellaire, MI,” by Michele Murray of Bellaire. “My two-year-old son Declan loves being outdoors, especially while visiting his grandparents in Bellaire,” she said. When grandpa puts him in his wood-hauling sled, “Declan loves looking up at the trees while he rides!” Michele Murray
Fullscreen
"Last Light," by Jerry Smith of Byron. "I have been to Grand Haven a few times to photograph the lighthouse," Byron said, "but it occurred to me that a setting sun with the yellow glow being the light in the lighthouse would make an interesting image, so as the sun arced its way down, I kept moving on the beach until the moment was just right!"
"Last Light," by Jerry Smith of Byron. "I have been to Grand Haven a few times to photograph the lighthouse," Byron said, "but it occurred to me that a setting sun with the yellow glow being the light in the lighthouse would make an interesting image, so as the sun arced its way down, I kept moving on the beach until the moment was just right!" Jerry Smith
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Kandow’s “Seeking Perfect Water” joins three other perfect photos as this week’s finalists in The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest, now entering the final days of the Woods and Wildlife theme.  You have until noon Friday to enter your photos of Michigan flora and fauna at https://apps.detroitnews.com/submitphotos

    Other finalists chosen this week: 

    • “Adventure,” by Rachel Appold of Howell. Appold’s 2-year-old cat Simba loves to look for catnip in the backyard. “He slowly crawled around in search for the herb, while munching on long grass along the way,” she said. “Simba’s face showed that he was in heaven.”
    • “Colt and Goose Converse,” By John Fortener of Allen Park. “While birdwatching at Kensington Metropark, I came upon this sandhill crane family with an adopted goose,” he said. “I heard of this blended family prior to visiting the park, but this was my first interaction with them.  It looks as if the goose is asking the colt, ‘What do you want to do next?’”  
    • “Early Morning Takeoff,” by Charles Gammon of Brighton. “I was standing on a point at Kent Lake and saw two swans land to my right,” he said. “To my left (another) swan started swimming toward the two that had just landed and I thought it might fly toward them to chase them off. Sure enough it took off and went across the water right in front of me.” 

     The contest’s final theme, Four-Season Fun, will run from noon Friday until August 16.  Share your photos of fun activities and beautiful scenes from any of Michigan's four seasons.

    The contest is open to non-professional photographers age 18 and older. Go to https://detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan to read the official rules and find weekly stories, plus a growing photo gallery of the finalists and winners selected to date.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/celebrate-michigan/2019/07/16/dragonfly-photo-wings-its-way-into-celebrate-michigan-contest-finals/1740563001/