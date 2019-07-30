"Dancing Blue Jays," by Miguel Denyer of Garden City, is the Woods and Wildlife winner. (Photo: Miguel Denyer)

The wildly popular Woods and Wildlife theme of The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest ended with 1,893 photos entered. Two of the 16 finalists have emerged as the winners.

Our photo staff chose “Dancing Blue Jays,” by Miguel Denyer of Garden City, as the Woods and Wildlife winner. The judges admired the technical skills required to capture the feeding birds in flight during a snowfall and the overall appeal of the scene.

"Double Helix," by Richard Bagdasarian of Wixom, is the People's Choice Award winner. (Photo: Richard Bagdasarian)

The People’s Choice winner, selected by 679 online voters July 24-28, is “Double Helix,” by Richard Bagdasarian of Wixom. The image of a great blue heron fishing for breakfast at Robert Long Park in Commerce Township led the pack with 256 votes.

Both winners will receive $300. Congratulations to them, and many thanks to all who participated!

Remember, the contest’s Four-Season Fun theme is now underway. Your submissions are welcome until Aug. 16 at https://apps.detroitnews.com/submitphotos

