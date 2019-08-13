Chris Diliberti of Saint Clair drove north to Lexington on a February morning, hoping to get a good sunrise photo.

“It was my third attempt to get one in the winter, but it turned out just like the past two times! Cloudy!” he said.

But every cloud has its silver lining. About an hour after sunrise, it was nothing but blue skies.

“I looked to the left of the breakwall and saw all these huge boulders of ice along with frozen Lake Huron. I actually walked out to one of the boulders and stood on it. It looked and felt like a different planet!”

Diliberti’s photo “Frozen Lake” joins the pool of finalists in The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest under the Four-Season Fun theme.

"Frozen Lake," by Chris Diliberti of Saint Clair, shot in Lexington along Lake Huron. (Photo: Chris Diliberti)

This week’s other finalists are:

“Beacon of Peace,” by Matthew Koning of West Branch. After a great day of bird watching at Tawas State Park, Konig and his father came back toward the lighthouse.“We noticed the deer grazing in the yard, the lighthouse was getting illuminated perfectly, and there were a few clouds in the sky to make it a sight out of a fairytale book,” he said. “It's amazing how nature and beauty can soothe the soul.”

“Stormy Fall, Lake Superior,” by Devon Kotke of Williamston. This photo was taken on a fall visit to Whitefish Point, one of his favorite spots in Michigan. “I’m not sure who placed the rocks on the driftwood, nor am I sure what freighter that is, but I love how they add to the photo,” he said. ”I think this photo captures the essence of Michigan, particularly the ruggedness and beauty of Lake Superior.“

“Winter Surfing,” by Linda Urban of Sterling Heights. On a February vacation, she stopped at the St. Joseph lighthouse to photograph ice formations. Instead, “There was no ice on the lighthouse but there were three men surfing in waves that were filled with pancake ice. It was 31 degrees with a wind chill that was bone-chilling. I was so happy to be able to capture this scene.”

"Stormy Fall, Lake Superior," by Devon Kotke of Williamston, taken at Whitefish Point. (Photo: Devon Kotke)

