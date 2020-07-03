Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest Weekly Finalists
Tyler Leipprandt of Bad Axe, Mich. calls this photograph "Tranquility at Turnip Rock!." Turnip Rock in Port Austin is such a unique location because of the difficulty of getting there. All of the property around it is private, so the only way to access it is by water.
Shelly Marcusse of Lake City, Mich. writes of this image, "In northern Michigan, granddaughter Rosie released a newly hatched Monarch butterfly. It landed on her nose then spread it's wings. She's repeating, It tickles Grandma!"
Tom Sovereign of St. Johns captured a glowing yooperlite rock on the Grand Marais beach along Lake Superior at sunset.
Richard Bagdasarian of Wixom captured this mute swan taking off at Kennsington Metro Park in the early morning hours of a sunny summer day. The reflections of the water ripples lit up the underside of the swan with an incredible pattern.
Chris Hearn of St. Johns made this classic 'summertime in Michigan' image of daughter Milana holding her nose while diving into the lake.
Ruffa Villota of Marquette, Mich. captured this images during "a spectacular night spent under the stars in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan."
Chase Gagnon of Madison Heights photographed this red-winged blackbird at Lake St. Clair Metro Park.
Amey Karade of Detroit made this picture of a quite family moment while traveling through downtown Detroit on the Q-line. Of it, she writes, "the girl is in the most comfortable place in the whole world, her mother's lap!"
Liliia Shoenherr of Saginaw captured golden light illuminating a country road in Thomas Township, Mich.
Heather Kilpatrick of Bloomfield Hills writes of her racoon picture, "ItÕs amazing what you see when you pause and look around you. This little guy lives in our backyard. We discovered each other while staying at home these past few months. Beauty is everywhere if we take time to notice it. I call him Peeping Tom."
A freighter makes its way on the Detroit River at sunset in this image by Chris Burton of Detroit.
Mark Dittmer of Clinton Township captured the beautiful red of the changing leaves in front of the Grand Hotel during autumn on Mackinac Island.
A pair of horses at the DeYoung Family Zoo in Wallace gave Philip Hale of Peshtigo, Wisconsin a perfect pose.
Kevin Grimes of St. Clair Shores found a perfect spot to photograph his wife Hunter on a backpacking trip to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Courtney Patrick found mud and boys on their Ashley, Michigan farm make for a perfect picture.
Paul Mrozek of Sterling Heights photographed early ice formations along The Straits of Mackinac shoreline in St. Ignace.
This frog is perfectly camouflaged in duck weed in a nature pond at Kensington Metro Park making for a wonderful photograph by Melanie Nebbeling of East Lansing.
Monica DeLisle of Leroy captured the perfect moment of her son and his favorite kitten.
This 'Bone-Chilling Beautiful' view of Tahquamenon Falls State Park was captured in winter by Livonia photographer Gregory Lechowicz.
The Northern Lights and Milky Way along the shoreline of Lake Michigan near Mackinaw City was captured by Samer Hariri of Keego Harbor.
What could be a better combination than a puppy and the Tulip Festival in Holland? Kyla Murray of South Lyon caught her chocolate lab puppy Frida in a perfect pose among the tulips.
Wendy Mets of Macomb captured a beautiful sunset over a meadow on top of Brockway Mountain Drive in Keweenaw County.
"Baby Swan on the Huron River" by Eric Woelkers of Flat Rock. This shot of a cygnet was made on the Huron River near Oakwoods Metropark.
Tiffani Fowler of Southfield made this excellent photo of "Mom n Dad on carp lake."
"Lightning Strike" by Charlie Newman of West Bloomfield. Newman captured this amazing image while driving the side roads of Genesee County looking for old barns.
Eric Woelkers of Flat Rock made this photo of an adorable squirrel "enjoying dinner while perched on a branch" at Lake Erie Metro Park.
Glen Suszko of Shelby Township captured this moment of pure joy at the Armada Fair, which he calls "the best country fair around."
Peter Brown of Benton Harbor captured this image of a father trying to hold his son down as a gust of wind lifts the boy and his kite surfing kite into the air.
Megan Schultz of Alpena captured this image titled "Waves Frozen in Time" along the shore of beautiful Lake Huron in Presque Isle, Michigan.
Joe Chevalier of Rochester captured this striking image of a heron perched near its nest as darkness falls ending another day.
Prasun Roy of Rochester Hills captured this beautiful example of fall colors while driving on scenic M-22 in Northern Michigan.
Matthew Corey of Garden City captured this emotional moment of nearly 400 people crossing the MacArthur Bridge during the Belle Isle Freedom March.
"Coming in for a landing" by Amy Bowes of Farmington Hills. Bowes writes, "I took this photo in my Farmington Hills backyard. This little house sparrow was making his approach to the feeding station for his afternoon snack."
Michael Palko of Kingsley was driving to Frankfort with his son when they spotted three baby raccoons along the side of the road. We pulled over to keep an eye on them, to make sure they didn't wander into the road. And Palko captured this images of one of the racoons peering out through the camoflauge of leaves.
Rahul Kokate of Farmington Hills captured this "Dandelion flower like a giant wheel" at sunset.
Cohen Schroeder captured an iconic scene as his family enjoyed a Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of summer, with a personal watercraft on Long Lake in Cheboygan.
Samantha Sutton of Grosse Pointe Woods captured the mood at this concert in Grand Rapids.
Kenneth Nguyen-Phan of Dearborn Heights captured this scene at the movie theater in Plymouth.
Mukesh Nyati of Superior Township clicked this ruby-throated hummingbird from his window. "I had full eye contact and felt as if he way saying - good to see you again!"
Brian Hilton of Highland captured his adopted puppy napping quietly on a chair only months after weeks of critical care where anaphylactic shock nearly took his life.
Katy Land of Redford photographed this spectacular sunset over Lake Superior in Munising, Michigan.
Taken from Point Betsie, the Milky Way dominated this August night over Lake Michigan in this long exposure by David Solce of DeWitt, Michigan.
Traverse City photographer Peggy Sue Zinn photographs fellow photographer Clark Most photographing huge waves.
The Auroras are captured in stunning display by Traverse City photographer Peggy Sue Zinn over the Greek Orthodox Church in Traverse City.
Joshua Colegrove of Hudsonville manages to make the Mackinac Bridge look small during a lovely sunrise with blue ice.
Madison Heights photographer Chase Gagnon captured the Michipicoten sailing into Port Huron through sea smoke on a frigid November morning.
Bill Creteau of Redford captured this mother's touch with a mute swan and cygnet.
Debra Ridsale of Brighton catches the wakesurfing action on Lake Missaukee.
Paula Badour of Cedarville took "Fox Hoarding Food" from her bedroom window on April 23, 2020. "We live on 60 acres so you never know what wildlife we will see."
Sweet, sweet summertime. In "Splash Party" by Erica Giordano of Clarkston, cousins have a blast together in Bald Eagle Lake, Ortonville, on June 11, 2019.
Ice hangs from a tree battered by winter storms in "Ice Chandelier" by Cameron Wilcox of Marquette, Michigan.. The photo was taken at Picnic Rocks in Marquette.
"Morning Glory" by Thayer Morton of Detroit is a long exposure of the Detroit skyline illuminated by the rising sun.
Jeff Morton gains access to the water under icy Platte Lake in "Fire and Ice" by Thayer Morton of Detroit.
"A Mother's Love" by Misty McKenzie of Onaway, Michigan.
During a family trip to Silver Lake, members of the Blodgett Family are 'captured' by a giant plastic cup. "The lake gets you every time!" by Aimee Fedore of Jackson.
A mallard gets comfy at Lake St. Clair Metropark in "Splash, splash" by Daniel Moceri of Eastpointe.
In "Summer Solstice" by Erica Giordano of Clarkston, the first day of summer is celebrated with a sunset splash into Lake Michigan at Grand Haven on June 21, 2019.
Mating cardinals are glimpsed at Kensington Park in "Love is in the air" by Daniel Moceri of Eastpointe.
"Betsie Rocks" by Thayer Morton of Detroit, is a new perspective of the Point Betsie Lighthouse at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in December 2019.
"Petosky Stone Cairn" by Tom Sovereign of St. Johns, Michigan.
<a href="https://detroitnews.secondstreetapp.com/2020-Celebrate-Michigan-Photo-Contest/gallery">Enter your own photos</a> in the <a href="https://www.detroitnews.com/news/michigan/celebrate-michigan/">Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest. Learn more</a>.
    The call of the wild beckons in the fifth batch of finalists in the Celebrate Michigan photo contest.

    The contest has three themes running concurrently from May 22-Aug. 14: People and Places, Woods and Wildlife and Four-Season Fun. You can enter as often you like, as long as you were the photographer and the photo wasn’t selected as a Celebrate Michigan finalist in previous years.

    Each week, judges from the Detroit News photo staff selects four finalists. At the end of the contest, the judges will select one winner in each category. One People’s Choice winner in each category will be chosen by an online public vote, Aug. 20-24.

    Each of the six winners will receive $300. At the end of the contest, three Awards of Excellence will be chosen by the Detroit News photo staff from the remaining finalists of all three themes, and will receive $100 each.

    Browse galleries at detroitnews.com for more winning photos.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/celebrate-michigan/2020/07/03/celebrate-michigan-finalists-week-5/3261871001/