The call of the wild beckons in the fifth batch of finalists in the Celebrate Michigan photo contest.

The contest has three themes running concurrently from May 22-Aug. 14: People and Places, Woods and Wildlife and Four-Season Fun. You can enter as often you like, as long as you were the photographer and the photo wasn’t selected as a Celebrate Michigan finalist in previous years.

Each week, judges from the Detroit News photo staff selects four finalists. At the end of the contest, the judges will select one winner in each category. One People’s Choice winner in each category will be chosen by an online public vote, Aug. 20-24.

Each of the six winners will receive $300. At the end of the contest, three Awards of Excellence will be chosen by the Detroit News photo staff from the remaining finalists of all three themes, and will receive $100 each.

Browse galleries at detroitnews.com for more winning photos.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/celebrate-michigan/2020/07/03/celebrate-michigan-finalists-week-5/3261871001/