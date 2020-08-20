Vote now: Help us pick the 2020 Celebrate Michigan photo contest winners

The Detroit News

The Detroit News' 2020 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest is exploding with entries, from comets streaking through the night skies to beaches, wooded scenes, critters and city streetscapes. Now's your chance to help us pick the winners.

Now through midnight Monday, look through our selections of finalists, expanded because we had a record 6,902 entries this year, and pick your one winner in each of our three categories. You can view the images and cast your votes here:

► Woods and Wildlife

► People and Places

► Four Season Fun

You can vote just once, so make it a good one, and come back to detroitnews.com on Friday, Aug. 28, when we announce the winners.

Each of the three People's Choice winners will get a $300 VISA gift card, as will the three Contest Theme winners chosen separately by the Detroit News photo editors. Three more winners, chosen at large from among all the entries, will each get $100 VISA gift cards.

You can also look over all the finalists from this season and seasons past in our photo galleries, at detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan. Maybe you'll find some inspiration to enter your own images in 2021.