Vote: Choose the best of the 2021 Celebrate Michigan photo contest

The Detroit News

We've seen the best that our state's amateur photographers have to offer. We've combed through more than 7,700 submissions. And we've chosen the top finalists.

Now it's your turn to help us pick the winners of the 2021 Celebrate Michigan photo contest!

The Detroit News photo staff judges will select one winner in each category: People and Places, Woods and Wildlife and Four-Season Fun. One People's Choice winner in each category will be chosen by an online public vote, Aug. 26-30.

Each of the six winners will receive $300.

At the end of the contest, three Awards of Excellence will be chosen by the Detroit News photo staff from the remaining finalists in all categories, and will receive $100 each.

You may cast one vote per day per category anytime from 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

To vote, go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan.