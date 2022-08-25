Celebrate Michigan photo contest: Vote now to help us pick the winners

The Detroit News

Beaches. Babies. Fireworks. Water. And lots of wildlife. We've seen the best that our state's amateur photographers have to offer.

We've combed through more than 5,800 submissions, and now it's time to pick the winners of the 2022 Celebrate Michigan photo contest.

The Detroit News photo staff judges will select one winner and one award of excellence in each category: People and Places, Woods and Wildlife and Four-Season Fun. One People's Choice winner in each category will be chosen by an online public vote, Aug. 25-29. Cast your ballot in each category today.

Each of the six winners will receive $300. Each recipient of an award of excellence receives $100. All prizes are in the form of a VISA gift card.

You may cast one vote per day per category anytime from 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

To vote, go to detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan. Maybe you'll find some inspiration for shooting your own best shots in 2023.