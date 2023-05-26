2023 Celebrate Michigan contest is here; how to enter your photos

The Detroit News

It's time once again to celebrate all that is beautiful and beloved in the state of Michigan.

For the 17th consecutive year, we're inviting intrepid amateur photographers to participate in The Detroit News’ Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest. The competition rewards outstanding photos of Michigan, its people, places, and wildlife, with nine prizes of as much as $300 doled out at the end of the summer.

The contest has three all-new themes for 2023, running concurrently from May 26 to Aug. 24:

Views and vistas : For your pictures of landscapes, beaches, woodlands and urban beauty.

: For your pictures of landscapes, beaches, woodlands and urban beauty. Fur, feathers and flora : For your pictures of wildlife, pets, critters, and flowers

: For your pictures of wildlife, pets, critters, and flowers Candid captures: Pictures of people doing the things they love to do -- or have to do -- in Michigan.

You can enter as often you like, as long as you were the photographer, you're not a professional photographer, and the photo wasn’t selected as a Celebrate Michigan finalist in previous years. All photos must have been taken within the last five years, on or after May 26, 2018. Images produced by computers or artificial intelligence are not allowed.

How to enter the contest

Enter the contest at apps.detroitnews.com/submitphotos.

Each week, with the week ending at noon Thursday, judges from The Detroit News photo staff will select four finalists. At the end of the contest, the judges will select one winner in each category. Another People’s Choice winner in each category will be chosen by an online public vote, Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

Each of the six winners will receive $300. Three additional Awards of Excellence, from the remaining finalists, will be chosen by the Detroit News photo staff and will receive $100 each.

See the full contest rules at detroitnews.com/celebrate-michigan. And start shooting.