Cast your vote in our 2023 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest

You've been looking at the amazing pictures all summer long. Now it's time to pick the winners of the 2023 Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest, presented by Woodward Camera and Camera Mall.

Our Detroit News photo editors have, over the course of 12 weeks, winnowed a field of 3,928 entries across three categories down to a Final 48, 16 each in our categories of "Views and Vistas," "Candid Captures" and "Fur, Feathers and Flora."

This year's voting will be tough: We've got bears, northern lights, birds, kids, planes and people doing what they love on land, in the air and in the water. Just watch out for the fire-breather.

Voting opened at noon on Monday, and concludes at midnight on Friday night (Sept. 1). You may cast one vote per day per category. The photo getting the most votes in each category will be declared the People's Choice Award winner for that category. While you're voting, our photo editors will select three theme winners and three runners-up in each category. We'll announce all the winners on Sept. 5.

▶ CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR BALLOT

You can also take a minute to review all the finalists and more in our 2023 Celebrate Michigan photo gallery.