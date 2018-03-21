Gayle's is expected to close on May 13, owners announced. (Photo: Google)

Gayle's Chocolates opened its Royal Oak storefront in 1984 and after more than three decades, the chocolatiers are closing their doors, owners announced Wednesday.

The shop, which sits at 417 S. Washington Ave., is expected to close on Mother's Day, May 13, since owner Gayle Harte is moving to Arizona with her husband, according to their press release.

Harte plans to relocate the shop in Cottonwood, Arizona. Michigan fans will still be able to get their favorite artisanal chocolate, truffles and more online at gayleschoclates.com.

“I decided a while ago that I was ready for a change and my husband really likes Arizona,” said Harte, 70. “The lease was up and this past winter made us want to go.”

The storefront is celebrating its last Easter in Royal Oak and Harte says they've stocked on chocolate bunnies, Easter eggs, and chocolate-covered Oreos. Through Easter, customers will receive a free box of four truffles with every Easter order over $50 and a free box for the first 100 customers who visit on Harte's birthday, April 21.

Gayle's is celebrating their last Easter in Royal Oak and is stocked up on all the favorites. (Photo: Gayle's Chocolates)

Harte said what makes the chocolate so great is the old-fashioned routine and recipe.

"I think what makes it wonderful is that we make it the same way we always have," Harte said. "By hand, with the best ingredients and it's fresh because we make it every day."

She thanked her loyal customers, who made the business a success.

"It's not easy, we've been here a long time," Harte said. "Definitely going to miss Michigan and our loyal customers but we'll be visiting often. This is home."

