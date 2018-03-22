Hazel Park Schools (Photo: Logo)

Hazel Park Schools will be closed Friday after officials said they received a threat Thursday.

Superintendent Amy Kruppe announced the closing on the district's Facebook page after recent social media posts suggested threats against schools in Metro Detroit and across the state to over 33 school districts.

All after-school activities will be canceled. Kruppe said they will evaluate over the weekend if schools also will be closed Monday.

Officials revealed few details about the threat. Law enforcement agencies are investigating.

"As a school community, we do not find these posts funny at all," Kruppe wrote. "They cause concern and stress for our students, staff, parents and community members."

The administrator also asked parents to talk to their children on the seriousness of making threats.

"Please encourage your children to identify any potential threats and share them with you or an appropriate school official," Kruppe said.

Hazel Park Schools include: Access Academy, Adult Education, Edison MAX Day, Hazel Park Advantage Alternative School, Hazel Park High, Hazel Park Junior High, Hoover Elementary, INVEST Roosevelt High School, Jardon Vocation School, Michigan Cyber Academy, SER Metro Learning Academy, United Oakes Elementary, Viking Virtual Academy, Webb Elementary and Webster Early Childhood Center.

