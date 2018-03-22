Clawson Police (Photo: Clawson Police)

Clawson police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened early Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Coolidge near 14 Mile and Rochester Road, according to police.

Officers were called to the location about a report of a shooting, police said. As they arrived, they made contact with a 17-year-old male who lived at the home.

The victim had two gunshot wounds, one on his left forearm and the other on his upper right thigh, according to authorities. Both of the wounds were non-life-threatening, police said.

He told police he was outside of his home when a black sports utility vehicle drove by and an occupant of the SUV fired shots at him.

He also said the vehicle fled west on Coolidge, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Clawson Police Department at (248) 435-5000 or (248) 524-3477.

