Farmington Hills Police Department (Photo: Farmington Hills Police)

A Redford Township teen was arraigned Thursday on charges related to alleged threats against Farmington Public Schools, according to authorities.

Myreon Daquan Davis, 17, was arrested by Farmington Hills police for allegedly posting a threatening message on social media near the end of the school day Wednesday.

Police were contacted by school administrators and said no weapons were located at Davis' home. Davis is a student at Farmington Central High School, police said in a press release.

His bond was set at $50,000 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 6 in the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills.

The Farmington Hills Police Department asks anyone with additional information to contact the command desk at (248) 871-2610.

