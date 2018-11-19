Oakland County Sheriff's logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigated a threat at a high school and a threat at a middle school, dangers that allegedly surfaced in the forms of a reported handgun and a "hit list," respectively.

At about 10:40 a.m. Friday at Lake Orion High School, police responded to a tip that a student may have a handgun in his backpack. A school staffer learned of the alleged gun from a student, who said the suspect told him about the gun.

The school called police, but further investigation revealed that "the statement provided by the responsible student was not credible."

Police now believe the suspected student, a 17-year-old male, did not make threatening statements but had mentioned that he could bring one of his father's guns to school. Police believe the entire incident was just talk.

About three hours later at Clarkston Junior High, school staffers found a "hit list" hand-written on loose-leaf paper and left behind on the cafeteria floor.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and allegedly saw a boy drop the paper and identified the suspect as a 13-year-old Springfield Township boy.

The teen, police say, admitted having written the list but said he'd forgotten it was still in his folder. The student said this is how he handles anger issues.

Police contacted the county juvenile court, and the suspect is lodged at Oakland County Children's Village as the matter is investigated.

