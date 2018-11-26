One witness described the weapon seen on Main Street as resembling an AK-47 assault rifle. (Photo: .)

Royal Oak – Police confirmed Monday they have an "open investigation" into a report that someone brandished an assault rifle in Royal Oak in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 after a disturbance at a popular restaurant spilled out onto Main Street.

Royal Oak Police Lt. Keith Spencer said police received a report of two groups of men fighting inside Mr. B’s Gastropub, 215 S. Main St., at 1:45 a.m.

“The people reportedly involved in the disturbance had all left when officers arrived,” Spencer said. “There was also a separate police report of one suspect obtaining a firearm from a vehicle and brandishing it on the street. There were no injuries and no shots were fired.”

One witness described the weapon seen on Main Street as resembling an AK-47 assault rifle. Spencer said it was not known what might have prompted the disturbance and said no arrests have been made. He declined to release additional details due to an “open and ongoing investigation.”

Police said reports of this kind are very rare in Royal Oak’s business district. Mr. B’s is a popular sports bar that features more than 40 TVs and 20 video games. This past summer, Mr. B’s opened a basement “speakeasy” that patrons access through a disguised entrance. Like other bars and restaurants, Mr. B’s can be especially crowded on the weekends.

Mr. B’s is closed Mondays and its operators could not be contacted for comment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the Nov. 18 incident or has any information about those involved is asked to call (248) 546-246-3456.

