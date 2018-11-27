Photo of Samantha Oriana Cosway, 24, who was fatally shot November 11, 2018, in Waterford Township. (Photo: Photo courtesy Crime Stoppers)

Authorities on Tuesday announced a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting reported this month in Waterford Township.

Police were called to LaSalle and Telegraph about 8:45 p.m. Nov. 11 on a report of gunshots fired. Arriving officers found Samantha Oriana Cosway's body lying in the street.

Based on scene evidence, witness statements and surveillance footage from surrounding businesses, detectives believe the 24-year-old was slain between 8:40 p.m. and 8:46 p.m.

"The investigation is ongoing and Waterford Police Detectives continue to work with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to analyze forensic evidence and explore all leads," township officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford police detectives at (248) 618-6077. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

