Pontiac — An 11-year-old boy was shot late Monday night during an altercation between two men, and police made two arrests, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The shooting took place at about 10:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Joslyn in the parking lot of a party store, which is north of East Montcalm and west of Perry, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The victim's relative, a 21-year-old man, and another man had been engaged in a verbal argument, which they carried from inside the store to the parking lot. The suspect, a 19-year-old Pontiac man, then allegedly pulled a gun and started firing shots at the two males, wounding the boy, who was "struck in the leg by an errant round," the statement said.

Then, police say, the suspect got back into his vehicle and fled.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and listed in critical-but-stable condition.

Deputy sheriffs quickly identified the suspect and showed up at his address to find his vehicle "exiting the driveway and proceeding down the street."

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, arrested the suspect, and recovered an unregistered .357 handgun.

But the man stopped by police wasn't the suspect, and the gun wasn't involved in the shooting of the boy. Just the same, police arrested the 18-year-old man.

Police returned to the home and found the suspect allegedly trying to flee through a back window. When he was unable to escape, he ducked back into the house. Police responded to the barricaded situation by calling in the SWAT team, who talked the suspect out of the house without incident.

A police search of the home yielded a .40 caliber handgun, which police believe was used to shoot the boy.

The suspects in both arrests are at Oakland County Jail, pending charges.

