Troy — A forensic examination was ordered Tuesday for a Troy man charged with killing his aunt with a 15-pound dumbbell.

Nayir Masrur, 20, appeared before Troy 52-4 District Judge Kirsten Nielson Hartig Tuesday for a probable cause hearing on the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Rubab Huq, 55, a mother of two and doctor who specialized in family and emergency medicine.

The slaying took place in the afternoon of Nov. 12 at a home in the 6500 block of Shoreline where another relative reported Masrur was missing and in an agitated state. The victim was found deceased in the basement.

A search for Masrur prompted a lockdown for about an hour at four area schools until police found him hiding in a marsh near a nearby golf course.

Masrur has pleaded not guilty and his attorney, Paul Stablein, said his client, who is an economics student at the University of Michigan, did not intend to hurt his aunt and he expressed concerned that Masrur was not fully aware of his situation. He is being held without bond.

Stablein and assistant prosecuting attorney Rob Novy agreed that a forensic exam, to determine whether Masrur is able to assist in his own defense, was needed before the case proceeds.

