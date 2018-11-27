Troy Police vehicle (Photo: Troy Police Department)

A 33-year-old Roseville woman has been chargedafter she allegedly punched a Troy police officer, officials said Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 600 block of Jamaica Drive near 14 Mile and Stephenson Highway, Troy police said.

Police said the suspect, identified as Sylvia Hope Verellen, has been arraigned on a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a felony, and assault and battery, a misdemeanor. A judge set her bond at $2,000 bond.

Verellen (Photo: Troy Police Department)

If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison for the assaulting an officer charge and 93 days in jail for the assault and battery charge.

Officers were dispatched to the location to respond to a report of a dispute between a man and a woman.

Officers spoke with the son of the homeowner who told them he had asked his girlfriend to leave, but she refused, police said.

The officers then spoke with the woman who was intoxicated and uncooperative, Troy police said.

They tried to escort the woman from the home but she resisted. She then punched one of the officers on the left side of the face, officials said.

The woman was arrested and handcuffed. She refused to walk, kicked one of the officers in the legs and had to be carried out of the home, police said.

Outside of the house, she continued to struggle with the officer and grabbed at one of the officer's holstered firearm, according to authorities. The officers wrestled her to the ground to prevent her from taking control of the weapon, they said.

Once she was placed into a squad car, the woman tried to spit on the officer, police said.

The woman was then taken to the police lock up where she punched a police service aide twice, officials said.

While she was being processed, the woman said she swallowed a pair of earrings that belonged to the complainant, they said. She was taken to the hospital where the earrings were retrieved.

