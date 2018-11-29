Buy Photo GreenSpace Cafe vegan restaurant in downtown Ferndale celebrates three years next week. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Just ahead of GreenSpace Café’s third anniversary, the Ferndale vegan restaurant announced that plant-based food expert Amber Poupore will join the team and run the kitchen.

Those who are hip to the goings on at Metro Detroit’s vegetarian and vegan restaurants have likely had cuisine from Poupore, who is behind Royal Oak’s Cacao Tree Café and the now-closed Clean Plate restaurant in Shelby Township. She also has a catering business and spent more than a decade at the Inn Season Café before launching her own businesses.

Besides having her hands a bit freer after Clean Plate’s unexpected closing in September (there was a lease issue), it makes sense for Poupore to step in at GreenSpace because she was a consultant for the vegan restaurant during its first 18 months.

Metro Detroit-based holistic cardiologist Dr. Joel Kahn opened GreenSpace in 2015.

“The closing of the Clean Plate and perhaps fate and divine intervention created this opportunity,” Poupore in a statement. “Dr. Kahn’s mission to prevent heart disease plus my commitment to healthy, enriching plant-based foods means incredible possibilities for GreenSpace.”

GreenSpace Cafe owner Dr. Joel Kahl and chef and nutrition expert Amber Poupore. (Photo: Courtesy of GreenSpace Cafe)

Health-conscious diners can expect more of GreenSpace’s salads, bowls, burgers and meat-less comfort foods, and Poupore is also expected to add some of the more popular items from Clean Plate’s menu.

Besides being completely free of animal products, GreenSpace also caters to gluten-free, soy-free and other special diets.

A five-course anniversary dinner will be served 7 p.m. Tuesday at GreenSpace. Tickets, $65 or $85 with alcohol, can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

GreenSpace is at 215 W. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Call (248) 206-7510.

