The owner of a Michigan truck hauling business was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison for wire fraud and failing to file a tax return in a scheme netting more than $2.9 million, federal officials said.

Investigators allege an automobile company hired Arshawn Kenard Hall, who operated RAMA Enterprise Inc., to transport plastic crates filled with car parts.

After transporting the parts, Hall was required to return the empty crates to a facility in Detroit but instead sold each to a plastic recycling company for approximately $460,000, authorities said in a statement. The value of the stolen plastic crates was an estimated $2,921,000.

The Farmington resident also failed to file a 2012 federal income tax return on behalf of his company or pay the taxes due, investigators said Thursday.

Besides the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Berg ordered Hall to serve three years of supervised release, pay restitution of $2,919,265 and $142,069 to the Internal Revenue Service.

