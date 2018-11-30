Polar bear (Photo: The Detroit Zoo)

Royal Oak — A female polar bear born at the Detroit Zoo has died, officials said Friday.

The bear cub was born Wednesday, they said.

“We are all obviously grieving at the moment,” Ron Kagan, the Detroit Zoological Society's executive director and CEO, said in a statement. “Our animal care staff did everything they could to save the cub.”

A necropsy is underway, according to officials.

On Thursday, video surveillance of the cub showed it had stopped nursing and zoo officials moved her to an intensive-care nursery. Zoo veterinarians and animal care staff immediately began administering life-saving measures, the zoo said.

They said staff worked around the clock to save the cub.

The cub’s parents are first-time mother, 6-year-old Suka, and 14-year-old Nuka.

“Suka appears to be healthy and calm,” Kagan said. “She initially showed promising maternal behaviors, but the cub stopped nursing yesterday.”

There are only 43 polar bears living in Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited zoos in the U.S.

