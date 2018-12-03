Buy Photo An exterior of the Topgolf driving range, in Auburn Hills, November 28, 2018. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Michigan's first full Topgolf location will open Friday, officials said.

The company said Monday its location in Auburn Hills will open its doors at 9 a.m.

“We are excited to open here during the holiday season,” Brian Birckbichler, Topgolf's Detroit-Auburn Hills Director of Operations, said in a statement. “Topgolf is about bringing people together and creating great times for all, and we want our venue to be a second home for everyone in this community.”

The four-seasons outdoor golf simulator and bar is located near Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on the corner of Interstate 75 and Joslyn Road.

The three-level, 65,000-square-foot venue features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, three bars and 3,000 square feet of event space. It is the company’s 51st location worldwide.

