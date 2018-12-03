New Topgolf in Auburn Hills to open Friday
Michigan's first full Topgolf location will open Friday, officials said.
The company said Monday its location in Auburn Hills will open its doors at 9 a.m.
“We are excited to open here during the holiday season,” Brian Birckbichler, Topgolf's Detroit-Auburn Hills Director of Operations, said in a statement. “Topgolf is about bringing people together and creating great times for all, and we want our venue to be a second home for everyone in this community.”
The four-seasons outdoor golf simulator and bar is located near Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on the corner of Interstate 75 and Joslyn Road.
The three-level, 65,000-square-foot venue features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, three bars and 3,000 square feet of event space. It is the company’s 51st location worldwide.
