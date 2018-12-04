Buy Photo The United Shore building of United Wholesale Mortgage in Pontiac. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Pontiac — A fired mortgage company employee was arrested Monday and his house searched for weapons after he made threats of violence, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The 31-year-old Sterling Heights man was employed at United Shore Financial Services until Monday, when he was fired for unknown reasons, according to a preliminary incident report.

Deputies were dispatched to the company's address at 585 South Boulevard E. on a report that the man was making statements via text message that "threatened large- scale violence."

One worker complained the man had posted a photo of himself holding a firearm on Snapchat, according to the sheriff's office.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Sheriff's deputies confiscated five firearms from the man's home and he was taken into custody and lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending a review of the matter for possible criminal charges.

In a statement, United Shore spokesman Brad Pettiford said there was no connection between the employee's departure and his arrest.

“We don’t believe the facts that are being reported are accurate, and while we don’t make it a practice to disclose the reasons that a team member is no longer employed at our company, we can confirm that this person’s termination was unrelated to the reasons for the arrest,” Pettiford said.

In June, United Shore moved its 2,700 employees from its former facility in Troy to a new headquarters in Pontiac. The sprawling, three-story, 610,000-square-foot building — which once housed Hewlett Packard and other businesses — is equipped with game rooms, a fitness center and another amenities.

The company, which says it is the No. 1 mortgage wholesaler in the nation, had $29.5 billion in mortgage sales in 2017 and expects to record more than $40 billion this year.

