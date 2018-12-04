Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: Elizabeth Conley/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Milford — After a man's body was found Sunday morning in a wooded area between an elementary school and a neighborhood in Milford, police are pursuing the source of the drugs the man took before dying of a suspected overdose.

Someone walking in the woods behind Kurtz Elementary spotted the man's body and called 911 at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

Milford Police Chief Tom Lindberg said the 44-year-old a Highland Township man died of an accidental drug overdose. He had been "estranged from family" for some time, Lindberg said.

Police are investigating the death in hopes of tracking down the source of the drugs that killed him. But, he added, such investigations are "very difficult," because "usually, the individual who can testify is dead."

The Oakland County Medical Examiner identified said the results of the autopsy are pending.

