Oakland County Sheriff's logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Department)

Pontiac — A 22-year-old Pontiac man is recovering after being shot three times Thursday night, officials said.

The man told Oakland County Sheriff's deputies he had been shot while walking to a liquor store on the corner of Cherrylawn Avenue and West Kennett Road, according to authorities.

His injuries are nonlife-threatening and police continue to investigate, police said.

Officials said deputies were called to a hospital for a report of a shooting victim who was being treated in the emergency room. The deputies spoke to the victim and he told them he was walking when he heard several gun shots and then knew he was wounded, police said. He also told them he didn't know who fired the shots and he wouldn't disclose who had brought him to the hospital.

Deputies searched the area where the shooting reportedly happened, but could not find any evidence of it. Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage taken in the area, but did not find the victim in any of it, authorities said.

